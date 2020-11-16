Strictly Come Dancing stars Katya Jones and Nicola Adams are reportedly set to return to the BBC reality series for one last performance.

The former partners, who were axed from the competition last week after Katya tested positive for coronavirus, are believed to perform a “special dance” in the series finale.

According to insiders, BBC bosses are keen to give Nicola the send off she deserves.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Katya Jones and Nicola Adams will reportedly return (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Russian pro Katya has reportedly been told that she’ll be back for next year.

A source told The Sun: “Strictly bosses knew as soon as Nicola had to leave that they wanted to do something special for her.

“The rules mean she can’t come back to the show next year but they’re planning to bring her back with Katya for the final.

“And Katya is a much valued professional on the show and is hugely popular.”

Katya and Nicola were axed from the BBC series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: Katya Jones hints she may return with Nicola Adams

The rumours follow shortly after Katya hinted she could return to the series alongside Nicola.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the professional dancer told fans there were “bigger things to come” from the pair.

She said: “Hi everyone, just wanted to come on here and say a big, big thank you for floods of messages and support. It really has been so lovely and it means so much to me and Nicola.

“I’m absolutely fine, as you know – I have no symptoms at all. I’m just isolating.”

Katya hinted they could return (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Strictly star, 31, appeared emotional, adding: “I’m gutted, heartbroken can’t even describe my feelings.

“But we’re so happy that we were able to do this. Hopefully it’s the start of something bigger.”

In the next clip, she continued: “And maybe, just maybe, we will dance for you again together! One way or another.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Strictly Come Dancing and Nicola and Katya’s reps for comment.

Nicola was ‘hugely popular’ on the BBC series (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Strictly?

Former boxer Nicola, 38, was booted off the show after Katya tested positive for COVID-19.

In her own statement, Nicola said: “I’m absolutely devastated that my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon.

“I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for.”

Meanwhile, last week, the BBC revealed they had banned Nicola from competing on the show again.

They believe the star will have an ‘unfair advantage’ on other future contestants.

The BBC said in statement: “They’re not allowed to re-enter the competition after they’ve taken part in the first episode.

“Jamie (Laing) was allowed back because he was injured before he began training and appeared on the show.

“Nicola can’t come back because she will have an unfair advantage in the future as she’s now had weeks of training.”

