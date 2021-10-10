Strictly Come Dancing: Katie McGlynn is second celebrity to be eliminated – to some fans’ fury

Strictly Come Dancing headed to the movies this weekend, but sadly for Katie McGlynn the curtain fell on her dancing days.

The bookies’ favourite to get the boot, Katie landed in the bottom two for the second week running.

The former Coronation Street star faced Loose Woman Judi Love in the dance off.

Strictly Come Dancing: Katie McGlynn goes home

Gorka and Katie performed the American Smooth from the movie Cruella (Credit: BBC)

Katie and Gorka performed an American Smooth dressed as Cruella de Vil and dog Pongo from the film Cruella.

The actress stunned in a flowing red dress with black and white wig, and dark eye make-up. She even received a standing ovation from Dame Emma Thompson, who was in the audience supporting her husband Greg Wise.

Katie had found herself in the dance off the previous week, but had been saved over former EastEnders star Nina Wadia.

The judges praised Katie’s number on Saturday night (October 9) saying she had come back from the dance off well. She even received her highest score of 24 points

However, it wasn’t enough and she found herself at the bottom two alongside Judi.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all chose to save Judi, with only Anton going for Katie. The vote meant Katie was sent home.

Katie said: “I’ve loved my time, I’m so happy I got to dance as Cruella with this amazing man.”

Viewers were at loggerheads over whether the right person went home.

One summed up many fans’ thoughts with: “Were the judges watching a different dance off? Katie and Gorka were much the better dancers and should have been saved.”

Were the judges watching a different dance off? Katie and Gorka were much the better dancers and should have been saved. #Strictly — Wendy Marie (@tvandsportsfan) October 10, 2021

Another incredulous fan said: “I cannot believe Katie and Gorka left. Judi is fantastic – but Katie danced better tonight.”

#Strictly I cannot believe Katie and Gorka left. Judi is fantastic – but Katie danced better tonight — Maddi (@madison_gh2) October 10, 2021

But in the other corner, another fan said of Judi: “Strictly is all about entertainment – and you entertained!”

Lots of viewers felt neither deserved to be in the dance-off this week.

One posted on Twitter: “Katie shouldn’t have gone, neither should’ve been in the dance off. It’s a shame.”

Judi Love in the dance off

Graziano and Judi performed first on Movie Week (Credit: BBC)

Judi and her professional partner Graziano opened Strictly‘s Movie Week. Some people insist this is the worst spot as viewers can miss it or she could be forgotten.

Comedian Judi performed a Charleston from the film Chicago.

Shirley told her she thought she was “rising every week”, meanwhile Anton felt she performed it “tremendously” and she had a career in musical theatre ahead of her.

Craig was bothered by her swivel and said it “lacked content”.

She also scored 24 points, tying her with Katie on the leaderboard.

Who topped the leaderboard during movie week?

Johannes and John performed an amazing Paso Doble (Credit: BBC)

Following a stunning pro performance, Johannes Radebe had the night of his life when he and partner John Whaite topped the leaderboard.

Even though it was only week three, the 10 paddles came out and they received the highest score of the series so far with a whopping 39 points.

This put them top of the leaderboard just above Rhys Stephenson and partner Nancy Xu who also received a 10 and scored 37 points.

However, some viewers thought it was far too early for such high scores.

