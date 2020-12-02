Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Karen Hauer has hit back at Shirley Ballas after the head judge criticised her partner Jamie Laing.

Karen, 38, addressed Shirley’s criticism of reality star Jamie after they were saved in the dance-off last weekend.

And, appearing on It Takes Two last night (December 1), Karen didn’t mince her words.

Karen questioned Shirley’s criticism of Jamie on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

What did Karen say about Strictly Come Dancing?

Appearing on Strictly’s sister show, Karen addressed Shirley’s criticism of Jamie’s musicality.

Jamie – who scored three eights for his sultry and moody Argentine Tango – explained that Karen had been disappointed with the scores.

When host Zoe Ball mentioned that Shirley said she wants Jamie to work on his musicality, Karen responded.

“Funnily enough, I thought his musicality was right on point,” she said.

“Maybe she wanted him to elongate a bit more but if he wasn’t in on his music, I wasn’t in on my music.”

“So is she giving me the notes?”

Karen and Jamie scored all eights in last weekend’s show (Credit: BBC)

Jamie steps in

After Karen asked whether Shirley was also having a go at her, Jamie attempted to diffuse the situation.

My confidence definitely got shattered after being in the dance-off, I’m not going to lie.

“You heard it here first,” he laughed.

Jamie admitted the dance-offs are tough (Credit: BBC)

How has Jamie handled the dance-offs?

Last Sunday proved to be another tough night for Jamie, even though he scored 24 out of 30 for his tango.

He revealed just how tough it has been landing in the dance-off on numerous occasions throughout this series of Strictly.

After week one’s vote, he said it “absolutely shattered” his confidence.

“My confidence definitely got shattered after being in the dance-off, I’m not going to lie. It wasn’t that high at the beginning anyway.

“It’s one of those things, Karen just said to me: ‘Look, we get to dance again’, and that’s so true.

Since that week one jolt, Jamie has steadily improved during the series.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday December 6 at 7.25pm on BBC One.

