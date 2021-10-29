Strictly Come Dancing: Judi Love dealt major blow as she’s revealed as favourite for axe

Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love is facing another major blow this week.

The Loose Women panellist was forced to miss last week due to being diagnosed with Covid-19.

As she returns this weekend she will be hoping to make a big splash and impress the judges.

However, Judi is going to face a major uphill battle if she wants to remain in the competition after this weekend.

According to bookmakers Betfair, the ITV star is the favourite to be eliminated this week.

Judi Love favourite to be eliminated from Strictly

TV star Judi has 4/7 odds of being cut from the show by viewers.

BBC presenter Dan Walker isn’t far behind with 5/1 odds of bowing out, while Rhys Stephenson stands at 11/2.

Others at risk include Sara Davies at 6/1, Tilly Ramsay at 12/1 and Adam Peaty at 14/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Having been given a bye to Week 6 after her positive COVID test, Judi Love finds herself as the clear 4/7 odds-on favourite to be eliminated from the dancefloor this weekend.

“BBC presenter Dan Walker follows behind at 5/1 and Rhys Stephenson, who found himself in the bottom two in Week 5 despite a strong performance, is 11/2 to leave.

“Rose Ayling-Ellis continues to impress heading into Halloween Week with the actress a strong 1/2 odds-on favourite to win the Glitterball trophy.”

Who is the favourite to win Strictly 2021?

Meanwhile, some of this year’s stars have already emerged as frontrunners to take home the glitterball trophy.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is 1/2 favourite to bag the prize. Jon Whaite isn’t far behind at 9/2, while AJ Odudu has odds of 7/1.

It’s the latest in a series of blows for Judi after viewers complained she has been given an unfair advantage.

When this week’s routines were revealed, fans were angry that Judi is doing the Cha-Cha.

The star was originally meant to perform the routine on the week she tested positive for COVID.

On Twitter, one viewer ranted: “It’s not fair that Judi gets the same song and dance as last week. That gives her an extra week to practice it.”

A second added: “It’s unfair surely that she gets to perform the same dance? When Tom and Ugo had to change dance?”

