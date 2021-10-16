Anton Du Beke has proved to be a brilliant addition to the panel of Strictly Come Dancing judges.

He’s replacing Bruno Tonioli this season and more than matches up to his Italian counterpart when it comes to glitz, glamour and showbiz flair.

Hell, he even has a showbiz name.

Yes, that’s right, Anton Du Beke isn’t actually his real name.

Something a little bit different is actually printed on his birth certificate…

All is not as it seems with Strictly’s Anton Du Beke (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing judges: What is Anton Du Beke’s real name?

Anton was born Anthony Paul Beke in Sevenoaks, Kent.

Before he found fame on Strictly, close friends and family would often refer to him at Tony.

When he started his dancing career, he decided to go by the name of Anton Beke.

It’s not clear how the Du part of his name was added to his stage name or why, but it stuck.

And, we have to admit, it has quite the ring to it!

Not only that, but his life before Strictly was pretty different to the world he lives in now.

It’s been reported that “Tony” worked as a salesman in a bed shop in south London.

Anton has joined the Strictly Come Dancing judges this season (Credit: BBC)

‘Why would you change that?’

It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal previously expressed his surprise upon discovering that Anton Du Beke wasn’t actually his name.

Appearing on This Morning, he was interrupted by hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and told his name was “Tony Beke”.

Rylan exclaimed: “SHUT UP. TONY BEKE?!

“No! Why would you change that? Hello it’s me, Tony Beke!

“Hello, Tony BEKE!” he shouted.

Rylan’s a fine one to talk – he was actually born Ross Richard Clark!

