Nation’s favourite Strictly Come Dancing judge of all time revealed – and it’s bad news for Shirley

Who came out on top?

It’s been nearly 20 years since Strictly Come Dancing and its judges made its debut – and now the public has decided who their all-time favourite judge is.

With the original line-up consisting of Arlene Phillips, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood, the only original judge left is Craig. The 58-year-old dancer currently sits on the panel alongside Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse.

With so many switch-ups over the years, a survey was carried out by Betfair Casino. But, who came out on top?

Strictly Come Dancing judges
Craig is the ronly emaining original judge on the panel (Credit: BBC)

It’s not good news for Shirley and Motsi

While Shirley and Motsi might be on the panel for another year, it appears the public doesn’t favour them as much as previous judges. Following Donny Osmond, who was only a guest judge with 4% of the vote, Motsi and Shirley fall right behind with 5% of the voters naming them as their favourite. Dame Darcey Bussell sits right alongside them, also with 5%.

Original judge Arlene Phillips got 6% of the vote. Her replacement, however, and former winner of the show Alesha Dixon came in fifth place with a vote of 7%.

Alesha Dixon smiling
Alesha replaced Arlene and got more votes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Len Goodman comes out on top

Craig came in fourth place with an impressive 10% of the vote, while Bruno Tonioli is third with 11%.

After serving as a professional dancer for so many years, Anton Du Beke is now a panelist on the show. Proving to be really popular, he comes in second place with 14% of the vote.

Coming out on top is the show’s beloved Len, who died in May after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Len Goodman smiling
Len came out on top with the most votes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Leading the pack, Len received 25% of the votes and is a clear favorite amongst the public.

To honor his legacy, Strictly paid tribute to the former judge during last week’s (September 16) episode.

Be sure to check out the touching tribute below!

Read more: Arlene Phillips takes ‘swipe’ at Strictly stars with shock remark: ‘Can’t stand others’

Strictly Come Dancing will be back this Saturday (September 23) on BBC One from 6.15pm.

A tribute to Len Goodman - BBC Strictly 2023

