Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has left fans divided as she returned to the BBC reality series last night.

The 39-year-old professional dancer was previously replaced by Anton du Beke for two weeks after being forced to quarantine.

But while some fans were ecstatic to see Motsi return, others weren’t as thrilled.

Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse returned last night (Credit: BBC)

Motsi Mabuse returns to Strictly Come Dancing

At the beginning of the show, Motsi said: “It was such a joy to watch from home on the couch, but there’s nothing better than being here.

“Thank you to everyone.”

The star previously revealed she was self-isolating due to a last-minute trip to Germany.

However, Motsi’s return didn’t sit well with some fans.

Motsi thanked viewers after being forced to quarantine (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly Come Dancing fans say?

Upon her return, one tweeted: “Is it just me or does Motsi’s voice get a bit irritating after a while? #Strictly.”

A second said: “Sighs Motsi is back #Strictly.”

A third added: “I forgot the screech of Motsi’s voice. Chalk down blackboard. Much prefer Anton. #Strictly.”

While others called for Anton to return to the judging panel.

The professional dancer was joined by fellow judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood (Credit: BBC)

They said: “Please get Anton back. Motsi is soooooo loud! #Strictly.”

Another stated: “Motsi has always annoyed me. Wish Anton could have stayed and Motsi left for good. #Strictly.”

But not everyone agreed, with one writing: “Why is everyone saying Motsi is ‘so loud’ like they haven’t watched Bruno for the last decade and kept shtum? #strictly.”

A second exclaimed: “Good to see Motsi back channeling Bruno. #Strictly.”

Strictly judges come under fire

Motsi isn’t the only judge to have caused a stir during last night’s show.

Along with fellow judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood, the trio were slammed for ‘inconsistency’ and favouritism.

Viewers were convinced the judges were being too harsh on the female contestants.

Meanwhile, others said they showed inconsistency about how significant errors are.

