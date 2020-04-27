Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has got engaged, he has revealed.
He and his significant other Jonathan Myring are to marry.
The 35-year-old horticulturalist popped the question while they were naked in the bath during a during a romantic break to Tasmania last month.
Naked proposal
Jonathan said: "I was getting really nervous and just wanted it done. In the end, I drew a salt bath, opened a bottle of champagne and we got in the bath together and I did it in there."
View this post on Instagram
Read More:Strictly Come Dancing 'plans double eliminations' to keep series on track
Craig added: "It was very romantic. A naked proposal, on his knees in the bath. It was hilarious."
The 55-year-old dance expert admitted he turned down his now-fiance at first, but then reversed his decision following the "absolutely perfect" proposal.
It was very romantic. A naked proposal, on his knees in the bath. It was hilarious.
Speaking to OK! magazine, he joked: "I said, 'Absolutely not!' And then I said, 'Oh, alright then, I’ve changed my mind.'
"I thought it was really sweet, actually, because Jonathan just said, 'I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' "
The couple have been together for two years, and Craig admitted he feels "such comfort" knowing Jonathan wants to spend the rest of his life with him.
Read More:Ola and James Jordan reveal terrifying moment newborn daughter was rushed to hospital
Adoption plans
Last year Craig revealed he was considering adopting a child after being inspired by Annie. But he wanted to make sure his relationship with Jonathan was "solid enough".
He said: "It is something we have talked about.
"There are so many children out there just like in Annie, who are orphaned for whatever reason and they just need a loving family.
Read More:Lorraine Kelly tipped to do Strictly this year despite coronavirus crisis 'casting doubt on new series'
Solid relationship
"But I am waiting to see how our relationship develops and if it's solid enough and a good base to bring children into it. It certainly needs a lot of planning.
"You are under great scrutiny when you are adopting, more so than natural parents. There are a lot of interviews, screenings etc."
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.