Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has admitted that a coronavirus outbreak could “end the show” this year.

The 55-year-old dancer makes his judging debut on the BBC One series this Saturday (September 25).

Ahead of the first live show, Anton appeared on GMB with Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard.

Anton Du Beke makes his judging debut on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke appears on Good Morning Britain

During the chat, Anton addressed the recent headlines surrounding the show’s unvaccinated stars.

According to reports, three of the professional dancers have refused the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking about the rumours, Kate asked: “Some of the pros won’t get vaccinations.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: BBC denies quit threats in new vaccine statement

“Do you know about that, what’s going on there?”

Anton responded: “In all seriousness I don’t know anything about that because I’m not one of the pros anymore.

“If it’s like last year then everyone is tested every week. Everyone is bubbling and everyone is keeping distance and wearing face masks in the studio.”

Anton appeared on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

In addition, he said: “Everything is geared up like we’re still in the grip of the thing. It’s a live show and we don’t want any nasty incidences, it’s being treated like we’re still in the grip of the pandemic so it’s all being taken very seriously.”

However, Ben brought up past pairing Katya Jones and Nicola Adams.

The duo were axed from Strictly last year, after Katya tested positive for the virus.

If you get COVID that spreads through the group, that’s the end of the show

Ben added: “The last thing we want is what happened to Katya and Nicola when you can’t be there because you are tested positive.”

Anton agreed, saying: “If you get one of those, you can survive, but if you get COVID that spreads through the group, that’s the end of the show.

“They’re all taking it very seriously.”

A statement from the BBC on Strictly Come Dancing.https://t.co/pr7KC54A7t pic.twitter.com/zO7srE9lfa — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 23, 2021

Strictly release official statement

Meanwhile, it comes after the BBC released an official statement on the rumours.

Part of the statement read: “The BBC has never commented nor confirmed the vaccination status of anyone on the show. It’s not our place to.

“It’s not the case that concerns have been raised with the BBC or the Strictly production team from dancers or celebrities, or that have threatened to quit.

Read more: Strictly fans eagerly await John Whaite and Johannes Radebe’s tango as all song and dance choices are revealed

“We have in place strict procedures to protect those on the show, and wider production.”

Furthermore, it comes after reports suggested contestants had threatened to quit.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 7pm tomorrow night

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.