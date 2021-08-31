Strictly Come Dancing: John Whaite shows off body transformation ahead of debut

He may have won Great British Bake Off but John Whaite certain hasn’t been eating all the pies ahead of his Strictly debut.

The celebrity chef has shown off his stunning body transformation ahead of joining the new season of Strictly Come Dancing.

John, 33, teased fans with a glimpse of his new musclier appearance as he took to the gym for a bank holiday workout.

He uploaded a snap of himself looking toned and sweaty as he posed in a mirror with some impressive biceps on show.

John is set to be part of the first-ever all-male coupling on the hit BBC dance show.

It hasn’t yet been revealed who will be his professional dance partner, but it seems his preparations are certainly well underway.

John displayed his impressive-looking body in a black vest and black bike shorts.

He pushed his trademark blonde hair back from his face with a black baseball cap.

John finished off his all-black ensemble with a pair of black runners as he posed in the weights area of the gym.

Meanwhile, John has taken to social media to admit that he felt inspired after last year’s all-female coupling on Strictly.

He wrote: “If I had seen two girls (brava @nicolaadams for being the first) or blokes dancing together on Saturday night TV when I was a child. I don’t think I’d have felt quite so much shame growing up.

“I pray and hope that any kid growing up questioning who they might become, will do so with unashamed self-love and self-acceptance.”

And it seems John has some big plans for those newfound muscles as he heads into Strictly next month.

He explained: “I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old. I can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.

“What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership. Which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion.

“Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge. I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts.”

