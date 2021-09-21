Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has revealed he broke down during rehearsals with partner Johannes Radebe.

The pair, who are the show’s first all-male pairing, appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch earlier today (September 21).

During the appearance, John revealed how his nerves got the better of him ahead of the show’s recent launch.

Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite opened up on his ‘stressful’ training (Credit: Channel 4)

John Whaite discusses his Strictly Come Dancing breakdown

The couple rehearse for the BBC One show from 10am until 8pm.

And it appears that the pressure is already getting to John, 33.

The Great British Bake Off star shared: “Sometimes the days are stressful and we have to take a few more breaks.

I started crying

“Last week when we were learning the steps, I was getting really stressed… I glaze over.

“I reach mental saturation and he has to either feed me Haribo or send me home and I think it’s easier just to put me in cab and send me home.”

John went on to admit that he even broke down during one gruelling session.

Johannes Radebe is happy with his Strictly partner (Credit: Channel 4)

He explained: “Johannes was being too nice. I said ‘Johannes, I’m just not getting it so please can you talk me through the steps, be horrible to me and I’ll get it.’

“He was like ‘No darling, I don’t do that’. I started crying.”

However, Johannes admitted that he couldn’t be happier with his partner.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: John Whaite shows off body transformation ahead of debut

The professional dancer said: “John has got a discipline that’s unquestionable, he goes to the gym in the mornings so by the time he turns up he’s all warmed up and ready to go.

“I can’t tell you what that makes me feel like. Every day I go home and I’m like, I’m a lucky human.”

Speaking about their all-male partnership, he added: “I’ve been championing this all my life. The moment is here now, it’s been lovely.”

John & Johannes: What it means to be the first same-sex male couple competing on #Strictly and what we can expect from their first dance this Saturday 🕺@jojo_radebe #JohnWhaite #StephsPackedLunch pic.twitter.com/oH5MZotpAf — Steph's Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) September 21, 2021

What’s the latest Strictly news?

John and Johannes will perform their first routine together this weekend.

The duo, who will dance the tango, are the first ever all-male pairing – the first in 17 years of the show.

Meanwhile, it’s believed three of the professional dancers have refused the coronavirus vaccine.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing cast: How old is John Whaite? Did he win Bake Off?

A source told The Sun: “The dancers who won’t get vaccinated have been a topic of conversation among cast and crew for weeks — even before the positive test.

“There were vocal protests from celebrities that they didn’t want to be paired with them.

“It’s a headache for bosses but employers cannot force workers to get jabbed.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.