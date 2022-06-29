John and Johannes dressed as pirates and being interviewed on This Morning
Strictly Come Dancing stars John and Johannes sign up for Celebrity Gogglebox

By Nancy Brown

Strictly Come Dancing stars Johannes Radebe and John Whaite are set to reunite on screen on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Professional dancer Johannes shared the news on his Twitter account, revealing he and John had signed up.

He also joked that the last time they were on the show they’d been dressed as pirates.

Johannes Radebe being interviewed on This Morning
Johannes Radebe has revealed he’ll be on Celebrity Gogglebox this Friday (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly Come Dancing stars John and Johannes on Gogglebox

Of course, Strictly Come Dancing fans will remember John and Johannes’ cracking Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired dance on the 2021 series.

The cast of the regular Gogglebox watched it and critiqued their performance.

And now it’ll be a chance for the pair to get their own back and air their views on the week’s telly.

Last time we were on Gogglebox, we were being watched by the nation as pirates!

Johannes shared the news on Twitter.

Posting a picture of himself and John on the sofa watching telly, he said: “We had a good time. “

Channel 4’s weekend of Pride events

He also told Hello! that he was looking forward to appearing on the show – which is set to be a Pride special.

Channel 4 is celebrating 50 years of Pride this weekend with a jam-packed schedule that includes special editions of Gogglebox, Naked Attraction and a host of one-off documentaries.

“I can’t wait to be on the first Celebrity Gogglebox Pride Special,” Johannes said.

“It’s going to be fun watching TV together. Last time we were on Gogglebox, we were being watched by the nation as pirates!”

John and Johannes smiling on Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing fans are thrilled that John and Johannes will be on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans ‘can’t wait’ to watch the boys

Fans of the Strictly pairing “can’t wait” to tune in.

“Oh can’t wait to see it. Love Googlebox anyway and love the genuine friendship between you and John. You were indeed the dream team!” said one.

“Can’t wait to see you on this, you are genuinely funny and have a wicked sense of humour,” another echoed.

“Looking forward to watching you both and really hope we get to see you dance together again sometime,” said a third.

“OMG I just can’t wait to see you two on Friday – you will be fabulous!!!” said another.

“Yeeeesssss!!! My dream duo back together on my telly box once again!! Cannot wait!!!” squealed another fan of the pair.

“Will definitely be tuning in. Will be great to see you together again,” said another.

If you want to watch John and Johannes on Celebrity Gogglebox, tune in this Friday (July 1) on Channel 4 at 9pm.

