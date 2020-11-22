Strictly Come Dancing viewers have said JJ Chalmers was “overmarked” by the judges.

The Invictus Games medallist performed a Quickstep with professional partner Amy Dowden.

They bagged 25 points out of a possible 30 but some viewers think it was too high.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers said JJ Chalmers “overmarked” by the judges (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Ranvir Singh fuels Giovanni Pernice romance rumours again

JJ received a seven from Craig Revel Horwood and two nines from Shirley Ballas and stand-in judge Anton Du Beke.

Following JJ’s routine, head judge Shirley said: “What I was very impressed with was this vertical spine, you stayed very straight.

“I didn’t see any clonk clonk clonk.

“I thought you had some fantastic and impressive footwork, I was absolutely delighted with you.”

JJ and Amy received 25 points (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly viewers say about JJ Chalmers?

One person said on Twitter: “JJ & Amy way overmarked… what’s going on?”

Another wrote: “Wow well done JJ 2 9’s congrats. Overmarked though in my opinion.”

A third tweeted: “I’m sorry but JJ was overmarked, there’s no way he was better than Bill [Bailey].”

Wow well done JJ 2 9's congrats. Overmarked though in my opinion #Strictly — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) November 21, 2020

Others thought fellow contestant Clara Amfo deserved higher marks.

Clara and partner Aljaz Skorjanec performed the Samba and ended up at the bottom of the leader board with 18 points.

Viewers shared their thoughts, with some saying she should have been marked higher.

One person said: “As per usual JJ overmarked and now here is poor Clara who after last week will probably get undermarked. AGAIN.”

Another added: “All my votes to Clara! She was totally undermarked tonight! I’ll riot if she leaves!”

Viewers said Clara deserved higher marks (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, former professional dancer Kevin Clifton hit out at the judges’ “harsh” scoring of Clara.

In a video shared to Instagram, Kevin said: “My initial thoughts, I thought Clara and Aljaz were mad underrated.

“I thought the judges were so, so harsh on Clara and Aljaz. I really enjoyed their Samba.

“The timing, the bounce, the technique of it was just spot on and I actually sat watching it and went ‘WHOA’ as they did it.”

He added: “And, alright, there were a couple of mistakes that she made, but some of the other couples made mistakes as well.

“She got 5, 6, 7. There’s no way a five for that Samba, not when you look at the rest of the dances and there were so many nines coming out.”

What did you think of JJ’s performance? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.