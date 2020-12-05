Strictly Come Dancing star JJ Chalmers has won over the nation with his skilled and courageous appearances on the show.

Now the TV presenter, 33, has shared an emotional tribute to fellow people with a disability in a touching social media video.

He also said that “disability doesn’t define him”.

What did Strictly star JJ Chalmers say?

JJ shared the video on International Day of People With Disabilities yesterday (Thursday December 3).

He captioned the video by saying: “My little ramble at the end of #InternationalDayofPeopleWithDisability, it’s a very wordy hashtag but it’s an awesome one.”

JJ said that throughout the day, his social media feeds were full of “amazing perspective and positivity and insight”.

“It’s made me extremely proud to be part of a very special community.

“And while disability can absolutely suck sometimes, it is a huge part of who I am,” he said.

JJ shared his thoughts (Credit: BBC)

‘Disability doesn’t define me’

He continued: “It doesn’t define me, but it has helped shape who I am and helped shape my mindset.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who has helped and supported me come to terms with my disability.

“And thank you to those who have helped make me proud of my disability.”

JJ on the Strictly dancefloor (Credit: BBC)

JJ ‘an inspiration’

Fans immediately praised the emotional post.

“You’re an inspiration JJ,” one wrote.

Another said: “You really are an absolute inspiration and your words so true and uplifting.

What you are doing is absolutely amazing.

“This will help so many and show the difference positivity and mindset can really make. Thank you for being you.”

Finally, a third fan wrote: “You are a true hero and a star JJ.

“What you are doing is absolutely amazing. It was so lovely to see you in your uniform and also your kilt on Strictly.”

How did JJ become disabled?

JJ suffered facial injuries, lost two fingers and his right elbow disintegrated after he was caught in a bomb blast on duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

Now dancing on the Strictly dance floor, he’s proved to be an inspiration.

It was revealed that he will go straight from the Strictly final to the hospital.

There, JJ will have surgery to remove shrapnel in his leg.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One tonight (Saturday December 5) at 7.25pm

