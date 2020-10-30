Strictly Come Dancing star JJ Chalmers is set to win the BBC show, according to new research.

Despite the bookies placing him at 28/1 to win the show, it appears JJ statistically has the best chance of taking home the Strictly Glitterball.

Bet O’Clock looked at data from all the previous series of the hit BBC show and, it appears, TV presenter and Invictus Games star JJ will emerge victorious.

New research suggests JJ Chalmers could win Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What did the data say?

Bet O’Clock looked at the characteristics of every winner in the show’s history.

It revealed that TV presenters have historically performed best, with six winners from a potential 17 coming from a presenting background.

History is also more favourable to male contestants, with men taking 10 of the last 17 Strictly crowns.

As such, the “typical” Strictly winner is a 27-year-old male TV presenter.

At the age of 33, male TV presenter JJ is pretty much spot-on.

Perhaps it’s time to place a bet…

JJ and Amy on the launch show (Credit: BBC)

How are JJ and Amy doing so far?

Last week, JJ and professional partner Amy Dowden scored 17 points out of a potential 30 for their waltz.

They ranked fourth on the week one leaderboard.

This week, JJ will dance the Paso Doble to Believer by Imagine Dragons.

Television presenters and actors are the clear front runners when it comes to competing for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing crown.

HRVY is also a good match to lift the Glitterball thanks to his gender and profession.

However, JJ matches the age requirement much more closely than 21-year-old HRVY.

Plus, no one under the age of 23 has ever won the show before.

Sadly it’s bad news for Bill Bailey, however, who is paired with Oti Mabuse.

He may be 15/1 with the bookies but comedians feature alongside radio presenters and film stars as the careers to have never won Strictly.

Male TV presenters have a history of winning the show (Credit: BBC)

Importance of ‘historical research’

A spokesperson for Bet O’Clock said: “Historical research has shown that profession and age really can influence performance, so television presenters and actors are the clear front runners when it comes to competing for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing crown.

“When placing a bet on this year’s contestants, the historical data is well worth considering, despite the bookmaker’s predictions this year. Actress Maisie Smith is the favourite at 7/4, but using historical data might shape people’s predictions.”

