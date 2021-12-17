Strictly star Janette Manrara told fans some big news about tonight's It Takes Two
Strictly Come Dancing: Janette Manrara reveals huge change to Friday’s It Takes Two

By Paul Hirons

Strictly star Janette Manrara has revealed a huge change to spin-off show, It Takes Two tonight (Friday December 17).

And the change is sure to leave fans of Strictly – which is only days ahead of the final – delighted.

Janette delighted fans with the news (Credit: BBC)

What Strictly new did Janette Manrara tell viewers last night?

In a packed show last night (Thursday December 16), Janette chatted to Motsi Mabuse, as well as Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice.

But at the end of the show, she made an announcement about tonight’s show.

“I’ll be reunited with Rylan tomorrow at the earlier time of 6pm for an hour,” she said.

“Lots of special guests, we’re going to be at Elstree… so make sure you tune in all the way from Elstree.

“We’ll be joined by three finalists, and some of the eliminated (contestants).”

AJ odudu strictly Come Dancing
Everyone’s keeping their fingers crossed for AJ (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in the final?

With the final fast approaching, Janette teased interviews with finalists Rose Ayling-Ellis, AJ Odudu and John Whaite, as well as some of the returning contestants eliminated earlier in the series.

However, AJ Odudu’s status for the final is currently unknown.

Earlier on this week, the TV presenter sustained an injury – leaving her on crutches.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said on GMB this week: “She thinks she’s going to be able to get through it

“And like any sportsperson, you soldier on.”

strictly news
Janette Manrara has revealed the news she’s heading back to the Strictly ballroom (Credit: BBC)

What else did Janette announce last night?

It wasn’t the only announcement Janette made last night.

Speaking with wardrobe maven, Vicky Gill, she said: “Shall we let them into a little secret?”

“So everybody, I will be dancing in the Strictly Come Dancing final. Get in!

“I begged and begged and they couldn’t turn me away. I’m really excited.”

And viewers were, too!

