Strictly Come Dancing star Jamie Laing has revealed that he ran out of rehearsals because he thought he was going to throw up.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, is set for his first big dance in tomorrow night’s show.

And he let followers know how he was feeling about it in no uncertain terms.

Jamie was so nervous before the practice dance (Credit: Instagram)

What did Jamie Laing say about Strictly?

Jamie, who had to miss last year’s series due to injury, is finally set to take to the dancefloor.

Partnered with Karen Hauer, Jamie practiced for the first time in the Strictly studios.

“Just did our first practice performance on the Strictly stage,” he told his Instagram followers directly from a toilet.

“I had to come to bathroom because I thought I was going to throw up.”

“I was so nervous. Wow, it was scary.”

How else has Jamie Laing been preparing for Strictly?

Jamie has been documenting his Strictly journey on his Instagram account in the lead-up to tomorrow night’s big show (Saturday October 24).

He shared images of him and Karen dancing in their rehearsal studio.

The reality star captioned a pair of images that featured him and Karen larking around: “This person is teaching me to dance!!

“Already feeling sorry for her.”

He also showed off his sore feet in another post.

Jamie doesn’t want to get injured again this year (Credit: BBC)

What did he say about last year’s injury?

Jamie was forced to quit last year after he injured his ankle during training.

As a result, he was replaced by Kelvin Fletcher who went on to win the competition.

And now he has revealed he’s worried that people might think he’s a “wimp” if he gets injured again.

He said: “If I get injured again I think it’ll just be embarrassing this time. Can’t let that happen.”

Strictly continues on BBC One at 7.25pm tomorrow night (Saturday October 24)

