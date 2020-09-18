Strictly Come Dancing: Jamie Laing is confident he will win this year

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jamie Laing insists he will win this year’s contest.

The 31-year-old reality star is set to take part in the BBC Latin and ballroom dance competition next month after he had to drop out last year due to a foot injury.

His best mate Spencer Matthews has already put a huge bet on Jamie to win the Glitterball trophy, and Jamie thinks he has what it takes.

Speaking on his ‘6 Degrees From Jamie and Spencer’ podcast, Spencer revealed: “It is great news, I think you’ve got a really good chance. I put an outside bet on you as well.”

Jamie replied: “What do you mean you put an outside bet on me? You don’t need to put an outside bet on me … obviously, I’m going to win it.”

The Made In Chelsea star has boasted that his “rhythm” and “instant talent” are why he is sure to win.

Jamie was hoping the show would invite him back on after he was forced to drop out when he suffered a painful ligament tear during a group dance with partner Oti Mabuse last year.

His replacement Kelvin Fletcher was the eventual winner.

He previously said: “I’ll sit by my phone and wait. I think with that amazing show so many people want to do it. I had my chance last year, and obviously I didn’t do that well. It was the quickest exit ever.

“But if they come calling this year, of course I would love to dance and I would love to do it. But I just don’t know at the moment.”

Jamie is one of the stars competing on this year’s series alongside the likes of Maisie Smith, Nicola Adams, Max George, Ranvir Singh, JJ Chalmers, and Bill Bailey.

He said: “I’m back, and I’m really excited. I’m over the moon I get the chance to come back and dance again.”

And speaking about his mum and grandma, he joked: “I’ve disappointed them my whole life. I made them proud last year, and then I disappointed them again because I had to drop out.

“But I think I’ve made them proud again. So, mum and granny – I’m doing Strictly. They don’t know again, which is hilarious.”

