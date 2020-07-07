Strictly Come Dancing insider heralds 'intriguing twist' in next series

Bosses at Strictly Come Dancing are said to be considering two same-sex pairings for the forthcoming series.

There has been much talk about whether the BBC One Latin and ballroom show will follow ITV's Dancing on Ice, which featured a same-sex pairing this year when Ian 'H' Watkins teamed up with pro skater Matt Evers.

Strictly Come Dancing is said to want to recreate the success of Dancing On Ice's same-sex couple addition (Credit: ITV)

And it is now thought Strictly might feature a male celebrity and pro dancer, and a female celebrity and pro dancer.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "This is another intriguing twist in the journey.

Which Strictly dancers will be in same-sex couples?

"Everyone assumed producers would simply pair gay pro Johannes Radebe with a male celebrity but they felt that was too obvious.

Will Strictly Come Dancing pro Johannes Radebe be teamed with a man? (Credit: BBC)

"Then there was a suggestion they would opt to put two women together.

"But nobody expected having pairings of both genders."

On last year's show, pro dancers Johannes and Graziano Di Prima performed together, but Strictly is yet to have a same-sex pairing involving a celebrity.

Earlier this year, Robert Rinder admitted he was offered the chance to take part in Strictly Come Dancing with a same-sex partner.

He said: "I was offered next year's Christmas special with a same sex dancer.

"I'd do anything. I've danced on stage with Anton Du Beke for a Grenfell Tower benefit."

Gillian Anderson is said to be on bosses' wish list (Credit: Splash)

Strictly dancers want same-sex pairings

Former Strictly dancer Kristina Rhianoff recently admitted she would love to return to the show with a female partner.

She said: "I would come back for that. To be involved in that would be very special. It's way overdue. The pros have been saying this for a long time.

"I teach men, women and gay couples all the time for things like weddings. I don't see anything different in it, it would be great.

"And I would never say no to 'Strictly'. I left on great terms.

"It would be Nicole Scherzinger. She's an incredible dancer and musician, so she'd be amazing. She's very good-looking too."

Jessie J and Gillian Anderson are said to be among those on Strictly's wanted list this year.

