Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly was left in tears as she watched this year’s contestants practice their first live show performances.

The 51-year-old BBC star couldn’t hide her emotions while watching the celebrities and professional partners for the first time.

Taking to Instagram to update Strictly fans yesterday (October 22), the presenter teased some “amazing” things to come.

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Tess Daly reveal?

Tess said: “I just had to share this with you because I am genuinely so excited.

“I’ve just seen the celebrities and their pro partners training – I’ve seen footage of them – for Saturday’s first live show, and the routines look amazing.

“I mean they are honestly so good. I laughed and I cried watching them, I went through every emotion because it was so moving and brilliant. You’re gonna love it.”

She added: “Cannot wait for you to watch. Amazing dancing! It felt like a dose of pure joy. PS please excuse the state of me… don’t get out much.”

What should fans expect from Strictly’s first live show?

Following the dance competition’s launch show last weekend, viewers will be treated to the first live performances of the series tomorrow (October 24).

Boxer Nicola Adams and her pro partner, Katya Jones, will do the Quickstep to Ella Fitzgerald’s Get Happy.

Meanwhile, bookies’ favourite Maisie Smith will perform a Samba to Gloria Estefan’s Samba (Conga).

The EastEnders star was recently spotted crashed out on the floor following a day of rehearsals with partner Gorka Marquez.

Strictly’s coronavirus measures

As well as sticking to a strict two metre rule, contestants and their pro dancers have formed COVID-secure bubbles

Opening up on the strict backstage rules, Max George told Radio Times: “If you start approaching someone, you get shouted at!

“Someone will yell, ‘Two metres!’ So they’re on top of it!”

