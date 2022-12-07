Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin has been dealt a huge blow ahead of this weekend’s semi-finals.

The Countryfile star, who has been a favourite to win the show in the past, is “losing confidence”, according to a dance expert.

Hamza is still in the competition (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin dealt huge blow

Strictly Come Dancing‘s semi-final is hurtling towards us, with the final five set to dance this coming Sunday (December 11).

The celebrities are set to perform two dances this weekend.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Hamza and his partner, Jowita Przystal, are going to be performing a Charleston to Paolo Nutini’s Pencil Full of Lead first.

They will then be performing a Waltz to What the World Needs Now by Burt Bacharach.

However, the 33-year-old has been dealt a huge blow ahead of this week’s semi-final by a dance expert.

Dr. Jill Rose Jacobs is of the opinion that Hamza is losing both energy and confidence, and it’s coming at the worst time possible.

She spoke to Heart Bingo about Hamza’s issues ahead of week 11 in the competition.

“This has been the third consecutive week that Hamza’s dancing didn’t ‘wow’ me,” the dance expert said.

Hamza hasn’t wowed Dr. Jill with his dancing recently (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza ‘losing confidence’?

Dr. Jill then continued, saying: “The judges hinted at their confusion. ‘Lion King & Samba?’ said Motsi [Mabuse]. The costumes were aesthetically unsightly and the dance style didn’t pair to the musical accompaniment.

“Hamza surprises with his dance ability, but it seems that he may be lacking confidence enough to believe he can grab the trophy.”

Dr. Jill then went on to say that Hamza, like the other celebrities, is suffering from “physical exhaustion”.

“A couple of weeks ago I noticed Hamza wearing supports on both of his knees in the pre-performance video,” she said.

“Following his performance and while the judges were giving their critique, Hamza stood in a turned-out foot position from ballet,” she continued.

“This action stated that Hamza is working on retraining his habit of ‘hen-toeing’. I suspect this is the source affecting Hamza’s knee.”

Molly is favourite to leave the show next (Credit: BBC)

Who will be next to leave?

In other, Strictly-related news, Molly Rainford has been revealed to be favourite to leave the show next.

The 22-year-old is the bookies’ favourite to exit the competition this weekend.

Betway has Molly and her partner, Carlos Gu, at 8/11 to leave the show next Monday (December 12).

Fleur East is second favourite to leave the show, with odds of 11/8.

Will Mellor is third favourite, with odds of 7/1.

On the other end of the scale is Hamza, who is still favourite to win the Glitterball trophy. He has odds of 8/13 to win.

Helen Skelton, meanwhile, is second favourite, with odds of 11/8.

Read more: Janette Manrara apologises and issues update on husband Aljaz’s illness as fans rally around

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday, December 11 at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.