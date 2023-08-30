Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano Di Prima’s secret family tragedy: ‘I was lucky’

Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima once opened up about his secret tragic past.

The Latin champion revealed that he almost died at birth. In fact, he was so lucky to survive that he was even named after the incident.

Speaking to Hello Magazine in 2018, he said: “I was born prematurely and had a twin brother, who sadly died.

Graziano Di Prima opened up about his secret tragic past (Credit: ITV)

“I was so weak that it was uncertain whether I would survive. I was lucky, though, and my parents named me Graziano, which means ‘thank you’.”

Graziano Di Prima’s Strictly journey

Graziano, who is set to appear on DIY SOS: The Big Build Strictly Special alongside Anton Du Beke and Katya Jones this evening (August 30), joined Strictly in 2018.

He was paired with radio DJ Vick Hope on his first series of the BBC show. They were eliminated from the competition after five weeks. Before joining Strictly, he said: “This is my dream come true! I still can’t believe I will be one of the professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I can’t wait to give all of myself on the dance floor!”

Graziano joined Strictly in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

Graziano missed out on a partner in 2019 and 2020. Instead, he was part of the professionals dance routine.

In 2021, he was paired with comedian and Loose Women favourite Judi Love, while Hear’Say star Kym Marsh was his celeb partner in 2022.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Graziano had been consoling Kym following her marriage split. Kym and Army Major Scott Ratcliff reportedly called it quits after their hectic schedules meant they barely saw each other.

Graziano with Kym Marsh on Strictly 2022 (Credit: BBC)

“Kym and Graziano have had an unbreakable bond since leaving Strictly,” a source previously told The Sun. “Graziano’s currently in the UK and he’s said he’ll support Kym through anything. He thinks she’s an incredible woman, inside and out.”

Meanwhile, Graziano is married to fellow professional dancer Giada Lini. The pair tied the knot last summer in a stunning Italian wedding.

They exchanged vows in his local church in Sicily surrounded by their family and friends.

