Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima has left his fans fearing for his future on the show after they spotted he’s ‘cursed’.

Graziano and celeb partner Kym Marsh were eliminated from the show last night (December 3).

They came sixth and it’s the furthest Graz has ever got since he joined in 2018.

However, fans have spotted a worrying coincidence in all of the professional’s eliminations and it’s caused them to wonder if he’s cursed…

Graziano and Kym had returned after a week of illness (Credit: BBC)

Is Graziano cursed on Strictly?

Graziano has exited every time he’s done a cha cha!

In 2018, he came 12th with Vick Hope after their cha cha to More Than Friends didn’t impress.

The next time he had a celebrity partner was in 2021 and he Loose Woman Judi Love were eliminated after their Let’s Get Physical cha cha.

This year, he and Kim danced a cha cha to Fame.

In yet another twist, both this year and last he went out on 80s themed cha cha’s the week after he and his partner had been given a bye due to COVID.

Kym had been too poorly with the virus to perform the week before so had been given a free pass to the next round, angering some fans.

It’s Graz’s third cha cha fail (Credit: BBC)

Fans worry for Graz

Viewers were quick to point out the professional might be cursed.

“Graz and his pattern continues. Partner sick with Covid, week off. Comes back, dressed in the 80s. Bottom two, voted out. The Graziano curse rises,” said one.

Another added: “If I had a nickel for every time Graziano went out on a cha cha featuring leg warmers the week after not dancing because of Covid, I’d have two nickels which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice.”

“Aww I do feel for Graziano, getting knocked out on a cha cha with every one of his partners,” said a third.

A fourth agreed: “It’s shocking that Graziano always leaves Strictly when he does the cha cha.”

One had a solution though: “Just have to get it out of the way in week one,” they said, as no one goes home the first week!

After her elimination Kym spoke fondly of the show (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh on her Strictly journey

Kym and Graziano became the 10th couple to be eliminated on Saturday night.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all sent them home. Only Anton Du Beke opted to keep them in.

Kym told host Tess Daly: “Honestly I’ve loved every single second that I’ve been here.

“I never thought I’d get to this stage, in a million years. I have to say, it’s all down to this man [Graziano] here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.

“But what a journey it’s been. This show is just wonderful. It shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be.

“Everybody, the crew, the celebs, the pros, costume, make up, everyone is amazing. I’ve had the best time, so thank you.”

Graziano also had only gushing sentiments to say about Kym.

“I will be part of your family forever,” he said.

“We became friends from the very first day. I know you’ve learnt how to dance, but I have learnt so much from you, you are a warrior. You’re going to be in my heart forever, we’re going to be together many times, because I know I have found a friend for life.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs next week on BBC One on Sunday December 11 at 7.15pm.

