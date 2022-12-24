Strictly Come Dancing: Gorka Marquez set to ‘quit’ the show, according to reports

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez is reportedly set to quit the show.

The beloved dancer is believed to be planning to leave after he failed to snag the Glitterball last weekend.

This year, Gorka was partnered with BBC star Helen Skelton. The duo went up against Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal and failed to take the prize.

According to an insider, Gorka has got the show’s “seven-year itch” which previously struck Oti Mabuse and Kevin Clifton.

Strictly star Gorka Marquez could be set to quit the show (Credit: Splashnews)

Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez to ‘quit’

A TV insider told The Sun: “He looked so devastated last week because he knew the final might be his last chance of taking home the Glitterball, which had eluded him twice before.

“Gorka has become an established figure in the contest and a name in his own right, which could allow him to go on to bigger things.

“There’s no suggestion of any bad feeling between him and the BBC,” added the source. “It remains to be seen if producers will now offer him a deal enticing enough to sign up for next year’s show.”

Gorka will also not be in next year’s Strictly Live tour. Instead, Helen will be dancing with Kai Widdrington.

The pro dancer was the first to be booted from the glitzy BBC one show this year, lasting just two weeks with Loose Women host Kaye Adams.

Although Helen and Gorka won’t be strutting their stuff on tour together, the two still have a very close bond.

Since the show ended, the pair have paid gushing tributes to one another on their social media pages.

“Oh… Where to start, it has been an incredible journey,” Gorka wrote, alongside a sweet snap of the two.

Gorka danced with Helen Skelton this year and came close to winning again (Credit: BBC)

‘I feel so grateful’

He continued: “I feel so grateful I got not only to dance with you Helen Skelton but also to be by your side in your own personal journey and see your transformation from day one.

“Thank you for all the memories, laughs, coffees, toast, parent chats, car journeys. Like I said yesterday in the show you’re a special person who lights up a room when walks in and I am so proud you got to smile and shine again.”

He added: “I’ve loved every single moment dancing with you. I am so proud of us until the last dance! You’re a star.”

Gorka met his girlfriend, Gemma Atkinson, on the show (Credit: Splashnews)

Who is joining the tour?

Meanwhile, despite Gorka’s absence, an array of other stars will be taking part in the tour still.

The couples will be joined on the tour, hosted by Janette Manrara, by professional dancers – Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas.

Strictly judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood will be there too. And, for the first time, ever so will Anton Du Beke.

Read more: Christmas On The Farm star Helen Skelton was ‘groped’ live on air while pregnant

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.