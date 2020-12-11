Giovanni Pernice “fancies” his Strictly Come Dancing partner Ranvir Singh, claims Jamie Laing.

Rumours have rumbled on throughout this year’s series that there’s more than a cha-cha-cha to Ranvir and pro dancer Giovanni’s relationship.

Thanks to their irresistible chemistry, tongues have been wagging.

Now fellow contestant Jamie thinks that Giovanni does “fancy” the GMB host.

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What did Jamie say about Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly?

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Jamie said: “I think Giovanni fancies Ranvir, that’s what I think.”

However, Jamie said he thinks their relationship is nothing more than platonic.

He added: “I just think they’re incredible friends, they’re amazing partners. You have to remember that they’re putting on a performance. When you’re putting on a performance, it’s about making people believe it.

“If people at home are believing they’re in a relationship, then they’re doing their amazing job together, that’s incredible.”

He went on to call Ranvir and Giovanni a “beautiful” partnership.

Viewers have noticed the chemistry between them (Credit: BBC)

How has Ranvir reacted to the Strictly romance rumours?

Despite the persistent rumours, Ranvir told The Mirror in November that there was no romance between the two.

“We both find the idea that we might get hit by the curse very funny – he is a 30-year-old man!” she said.

We both find the idea that we might get hit by the curse very funny.

She also endured a grilling by GMB host Piers Morgan, who asked: “Are you beginning to feel the Giovanni magic?”

Ranvir was also quick to shut down Piers, too.

The couple will have to dance two dances this week (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening in this week’s Strictly?

Romance or no romance, there’s no denying that the pair have great chemistry.

And in this week’s semi-final, they will have to dance two routines as the competition hots up.

To begin with, the couple will dance the Waltz to Un Giorni Per Noi by Josh Groban.

And then, Ranvir and Giovanni will perform the Jive to Candyman by Christina Aguilera.

Good luck guys!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, tomorrow night (Saturday December 12) at 7pm.

