The Strictly Come Dancing final has been dealt another blow after Tilly Ramsay pulled out of Saturday night’s show (December 18).

Tilly shared the news alongside a picture of the three finalists on Instagram last night.

The stars are dropping like flies, with AJ Odudu on crutches with an injury and Robert Webb turning down the invite for one last group dance.

Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay has been forced to pull out of the final (Credit: BBC)

With did Tilly say about the Strictly final?

Tilly – who danced with Nikita Kuzmin – said she was “sad” to be missing the show’s finale.

However, she revealed she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Tilly said: “So sad to be missing the Strictly final – but sadly have tested positive for COVID so will be watching from my sofa and cheering on the amazing finalists from home on Saturday night.”

Remaining diplomatic, Tilly then wished all the finalists good luck, not singling out on couple who she wanted to win.

Tilly said: “Wishing everyone lots of love and good luck.”

How did Tilly’s fans react?

The youngster was a popular member of the class of 2021 and, as a result, her fans and her Strictly pals were gutted she’s out of the final.

Oti Mabuse said: “Love you babe.”

Claudia Winkleman sent four red love heart emojis.

Nikita also sent love hearts nad crying emojis.

Finalist John Whaite told Tilly: “Love you Tilly. Will miss you this weekend pal. But cannot wait for the tour.”

Shirley Ballas also sent crying emojis, and Dianne Buswell, Nancy Xu, Kai Widdrington and Ugo Monye also sent their love.

‘Was so looking forward to seeing you dance with Nikita again’

Tilly’s fans, meanwhile, were also sad that they won’t see the star dance on Saturday night.

One said: “It’s so sad to hear we won’t see you on the dancefloor one final time. Please take care of yourself, that’s the no. 1 priority by any means.”

Another added: “Oh no…so looking forward to seeing you dance again with @nikita__kuzmin get well soon @tillyramsay.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 18) at 7pm on BBC One.

