Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith – the only woman in the final – has revealed that she has “always had” body insecurities.

And, despite her huge success on the show, Maisie has admitted that she “probably always will”.

At the tender age of just 19, the EastEnders actress is the BBC dance show’s youngest ever finalist.

However, it appears to have done little to boost her confidence as she made the comments to Entertainment Daily and a host of other media outlets ahead of tonight’s Strictly final.

Maisie is the last woman standing in this year’s final (Credit: BBC)

What did Maisie say ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Opening up via a Zoom call, Maisie revealed: “I’ve always had insecurities and I probably always will.

“I think everyone has,” she added.

Maisie continued: “But I think being on this show, the costumes, the dances, doing things completely out of my comfort zone… I’ve been thrown into the deep end so in a way it has helped me with my confidence.

I’ve been thrown into the deep end so in a way it has helped me with my confidence.

“This show goes so quickly that you don’t have time to think, you just go out there and do it – it has pushed me just to get out there.”

Maisie added: “I try and be happier with myself and it has only been eight weeks and I already feel better with myself.”

Maisie is the show’s youngest ever finalist (Credit: BBC)

Khloe Kardashian’s kind comments

She also reflected on the message she received from none other than Khloe Kardashian.

The reality megastar commented on one of Maisie’s posts, commenting her “beautiful” figure.

“It was mental, I still can’t believe she even saw that post,” Maisie said.

“It was incredible because I think she’s had a lot of support from that.

“For someone that famous to comment on a young woman’s photo and give them support, I think that is just really lovely and it meant a lot to me that she went out of her way and took her time to say she thought I was beautiful.

“It meant a lot,” she added.

Maisie would love to win to make pro partner Gorka proud (Credit: BBC)

What would winning mean to Maisie?

Something else that would mean a lot would be winning tonight’s final.

“It would be mad. Incredible.

“Me and my family have been fans of the show since I was literally zero – since I was a baby.

“So to bring it home to my family it would mean a lot I know how proud they would be.”

Turning to professional partner Gorka Marquez, she added: “And I would love to win it as well for you because you deserve it.”

