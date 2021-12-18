The Strictly Come Dancing final 2021 showdown between Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Whaite has ‘sparked war’ between supporters.

That’s according to a tabloid report which claims Strictly viewers across the country will be split.

The Sun reckons fans in the north of England will back John and Johannes Radebe following AJ Odudu‘s withdrawal.

Report claims AJ Odudu’s backing will transfer to fellow Lancastrian John Whaite (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing final 2021: Why will it ‘divide English viewers’?

A TV insider has reportedly indicated to the newspaper that regional support is a significant factor.

It will be the first final in 12 years to feature just two couples. The last time two couples were in the Strictly final was in 2009, when BBC Breakfast host Chris Hollins beat Ricky Whittle.

Read more: It Takes Two viewers sobbing as Giovanni Pernice makes confession about Rose Ayling-Ellis

However, The Sun suggests EastEnders actress Rose – who dances with Giovanni Pernice – benefits from a “southern vote”.

And after AJ’s shock exit due to injury, the news outlet reckons her backing will transfer to fellow Lancastrian John.

Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘has benefitted from southern support’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘A clash of the titans’

An anonymous source apparently believes where the celebs are from will affect how much support they pull in.

They said: “The regional vote has a massive effect on the success of contestants on TV contests, and never before has there been two people in the final with such a clear geographic divide.

Never before has there been two people in the final with such a clear geographic divide.

“There’s a strong sense that this is a clash of the titans, as both Rose and John are incredible dancers who will now go into the final neck-and-neck with voters.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are the outsiders to win the Strictly Come Dancing final 2021 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“AJ’s exit was a tragedy for her. But getting the votes she’d have received from northerners is likely to be the last-minute surge John needed to put him in reach of the Glitterball.”

Read more: Strictly: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington in tears during first interview since exit

Rose and Giovanni remain the favourites to win with the bookies.

According to Betfair, they are a dead cert at 1/20.

John and Johannes meanwhile are priced at 8/1 to win.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final airs tonight, Saturday December 18, on BBC One at 7.10pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.