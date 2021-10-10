Strictly Come Dancing fans predict ‘epic’ final three

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have called their final three and they think it’s set to be an “epic” final.

The standard of all the contestants on this year’s Strictly is very high, however fans think there are three runaway winners already.

AJ Odudu, Rose Ayling-Ellis, and John Whaite are being touted for the final. However, Rhys Stephenson isn’t far behind.

What are fans saying about the Strictly Come Dancing final three?

Kai and AJ had everyone wowed last night (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly fans call for ban on couple’s choice

It might only be week three, but bets are already on for this year’s final.

After Movie Week saw a stunning American Smooth from AJ and partner Kai, a beautiful Foxtrot from Rose and Giovanni, and an outstanding Paso Doble from John and Johannes the race is on.

I am also obsessed with rose and Giovanni, John and Johannes and an and Kai. Along with Tom, they are the clear final 4 #strictly — Laura Garside (@LauraGarside) October 10, 2021

Based on current form-#strictly final should be : John/ AJ/ Rose/Rhys . But it’s only week 3 ; it’s a marathon not a sprint ; and often it’s the PUBLIC that shapes the outcomes – and the judges , who may have to make a tough call in a dance off . — BETTY REDONDO (@bettyredondo) October 10, 2021

Last night’s brilliant #Strictly gave me three clear favourites. A potential final with John, AJ and Rose – probably with Rhys as well – would give us the most diverse line up yet and I am here for it! — Penneth_Official (@OfficialPenneth) October 10, 2021

Based on my running totals all series long my #Strictly final four at the moment are:

John & Johannes

Rose & Giovanni

AJ & Kai

Rhys & Nancy My current bottom 2 are:

Ugo & Oti

Robert & Diane — Alex (@AMG_Review) October 9, 2021

Wow, just watched #Strictly JJ and John, Rose and Giovanni. If they’re not in the final there’s no justice. Unbelievable tonight. — Julie Cooling 💙 (@julie_cooling) October 9, 2021

Wow! I’m officially torn between AJ and Kai and Rose and Giovanni. So early in the competition and the standard is so high! This year’s final will be epic! #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2021 — Elaine Cremin (@ElaineCremin) October 9, 2021

Who topped the leaderboard in Movie Week?

Johannes and John performed a near-perfect Paso (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite performed a near-perfect Paso Doble. The judges were so bowled over by their Pirates of the Caribbean performance, they whipped out their 10 paddles.

The guys were awarded a whopping 39 points out of 40, with only Craig Revel Horwood holding back and giving a nine.

Many fans thought it was just too soon for it though, insisting week eight is the earliest 10s should come.

Close behind were Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, who scored 37, earning one 10 from Motsi Mabuse.

AJ and Kai’s Bodyguard themed American Smooth earned them 35 points.

Where were Rose and Giovanni on the leaderboard?

Rose and Giovanni’s Foxtrot had everyone in tears (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing viewers ‘adored’ John and Johannes’ performance

Rose and Giovanni found themselves soaring up the board to third place.

Their Titanic themed Foxtrot had the audience in tears.

It earned them nines across the board, giving them a total of 36 points.

Who do you think should be in the final? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.