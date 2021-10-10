TV

Strictly Come Dancing fans predict ‘epic’ final three

Will it be Rhys, Rose and John?

By Carena Crawford

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have called their final three and they think it’s set to be an “epic” final.

The standard of all the contestants on this year’s Strictly is very high, however fans think there are three runaway winners already.

AJ Odudu, Rose Ayling-Ellis, and John Whaite are being touted for the final. However, Rhys Stephenson isn’t far behind.

What are fans saying about the Strictly Come Dancing final three?

Kai and AJ had everyone wowed last night (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly fans call for ban on couple’s choice

It might only be week three, but bets are already on for this year’s final.

After Movie Week saw a stunning American Smooth from AJ and partner Kai, a beautiful Foxtrot from Rose and Giovanni, and an outstanding Paso Doble from John and Johannes the race is on.

Who topped the leaderboard in Movie Week?

Johannes and John performed a near-perfect Paso (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite performed a near-perfect Paso Doble. The judges were so bowled over by their Pirates of the Caribbean performance, they whipped out their 10 paddles.

The guys were awarded a whopping 39 points out of 40, with only Craig Revel Horwood holding back and giving a nine.

Many fans thought it was just too soon for it though, insisting week eight is the earliest 10s should come.

Close behind were Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, who scored 37, earning one 10 from Motsi Mabuse.

AJ and Kai’s Bodyguard themed American Smooth earned them 35 points.

Where were Rose and Giovanni on the leaderboard?

Strictly Come Dancing: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice Foxtrot
Rose and Giovanni’s Foxtrot had everyone in tears (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing viewers ‘adored’ John and Johannes’ performance

Rose and Giovanni found themselves soaring up the board to third place.

Their Titanic themed Foxtrot had the audience in tears.

It earned them nines across the board, giving them a total of 36 points.

