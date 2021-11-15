Strictly Come Dancing fans fear Aljaž Škorjanec is ‘leaving show’ after elimination

Strictly viewers fear professional Aljaz Skorjanec will now quit the popular BBC dancing show after an emotional speech during his elimination from the show last night (14 November).

Aljaz and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies found themselves in the dreaded dance-off, going head-to-head with Nikita Kuzmin and chef Tilly Ramsay.

Aljaz and Sara perform the Argentine tango during the dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Will Aljaz Skorjanec leave Strictly?

Unfortunately, Aljaz and Sara’s Argentine Tango wasn’t enough to convince the judges they deserved to stay in the competition and the pair were sent packing.

They became the seventh couple to be eliminated from the dancing competition.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans furious as Dan Walker escapes elimination again this week

Sara and Aljaž’s Argentine Tango came with a side of disco fever and we’re here for it! #Strictly@SaraDaviesCC @AljazSkorjanec pic.twitter.com/oAH5widYma — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 13, 2021

Aljaz, 31, sparked fear amongst viewers that he would be leaving the BBC One dancing competition during his elimination speech after being voted off.

An emotional Aljaz and Sara during their elimination from Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Welling up, he said: “I’m going to miss you so much, I’ll miss dancing with you. I’m going to miss everything about this show.”

Strictly fans soon took to Twitter to express their concerns.

One wrote: “Erm excuse me, why did Aljaz sound like he was leaving #strictly? No, no, no. He is too precious and joyful. No.”

Meanwhile, another said: “Please tell me Aljaz isn’t leaving Strictly.”

A third wrote: “The speech from Aljaz worries me. Please don’t say that is a leaving speech.”

Read more: ‘Tough cookie’ Katya Jones defends herself against ‘toxic lies’ about her and Strictly Come Dancing

Ballroom champ Aljaz, a firm favourite with fans since he joined the show in 2013, later took to Instagram to pay tribute to his celeb partner Sara.

He wrote: “We have been having so much fun from day 1. It was such a joy to dance with you every single day for the last ten weeks.

“You transformed yourself every single weekend into a beautiful dancer. A real testament to how working hard towards something can make dreams come true.

“I LOVED every second of it! Thank you, partner! @saradaviescc.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aljaž Škorjanec (@aljazskorjanec)

Will Aljaz quit Strictly Come Dancing?

According to reports earlier in the week, Slovenia-born Aljaz and 2020 Glitterball champ Oti Mabuse had told pals about their plans to quit ballroom and look into “different projects”.

Aljaz with wife Janette who presents spin-off show – It Takes Two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after his wife of four years, Janette Manrara, hung up her dancing shoes last year, taking over from Zoe Ball to host the spin-off show BBC Two’s It Takes Two.

Please stay, Aljaz. Strictly won’t be the same without you.

Do you want Aljaz to quit? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.