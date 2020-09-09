Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left angered after realising Maisie Smith has already had professional dance training.

Viewers hit out at the show’s latest signing after she previously appeared in Strictly’s Child In Need special last year.

Maisie, 19, was partnered with Kevin Clifton during the one-off episode, with the pair going on to win the famous Glitterball trophy.

Strictly fans claim Maisie Smith had already had dance training (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

What did Strictly Come Dancing fans say?

The EastEnders actress – who plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker – beat co-stars Louisa Lytton, Rudolph Walker and Ricky Champ.

However, fans have since claimed it’s “unfair” on Maisie’s fellow contestants as she prepares to take part in this year’s main show.

Taking to Twitter, one shared: “I really like Maisie but not only is she professionally trained already, but she was also trained by Strictly professionals themselves for a Children in Need special.”

Another wrote: “Didn’t she win the CIN Strictly final? So already trained up!”

The EastEnders star won the show alongside Kevin Clifton (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

A third added: “I feel like we already know what to expect with her after already seeing how good she was.”

Meanwhile, others defended Maisie, saying: “She said that she has had ‘training’ but not this kind of training. To be fair after this year THIS is what we need just some Strictly!”

A second commented: “They do like one week of dancing for Children In Need and do one dance style, she just probably won’t be given that one to do in the competition.”

Meanwhile, a source explained that contestants in the Children In Need special were only trained to do one specific dance.

They added that many of the Strictly line-up this year have come from entertainment backgrounds therefore have some kind of experience in performing.

Maisie has recently said she has got dancing experience after doing hip-hop and street dance.

Maisie Smith takes on Strictly

Last week, Maisie revealed she would be doing the BBC show alongside Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

The actress said on This Morning: “I’m not going to lie, I’ve got dancing experience.

“I’ve done a bit of hip-hop and street dance throughout my time but I have no technical ability at all.”

Referring to winning the Strictly Child In Need special, Maisie added: “So yeah I feel like I was very lucky on that week.”

Maisie is set to appear on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else is joining Strictly?

Also in this year’s line-up is Ranvir Singh, Caroline Quentin, Max George, Clara Amfo and Jason Bell.

The series will also see its first ever same-sex couple with former boxer Nicola Adams.

Nicola said she’s thrilled to get the chance to learn how to dance and is proud that she gets to be “part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry”.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Maisie for comment.

