Strictly Come Dancing has arrived at Week 3 of the competition and tonight Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk were victims of the elimination.

Early in the results show, Nicola Adams discovered that she and Katya Jones were in the dance-off.

Katya and Nicola really went for it in the Strictly dance-off for Week 3 (Credit: BBC)

Clearly up for the fight, she announced: “I’m gonna be giving it everything.”

Later in the episode, Jason Bell discovered he and partner Luba Mushtuk would be against them.

Ever the gentleman, Jason said: I’m feeling honoured to get back on the dance floor.

Jason went out smiling as always (Credit: BBC)

Two phenomenal sports people… it was always going to be a dynamic dance-off.

But only one couple could stay and sadly Jason and Luba lost their place in the competition.

What did the judges say about Jason and Nicola?

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said: I saw a marked improvement in both couples and both couples took note of what we said, which is brilliant, but the couple I’d like to save are Katya and Nicola.

Motsi Mabuse added: “I definitely thought one couple was stronger and that is why I’m saving Nicola and Katya.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas said that she agreed with the other two.

Jason said: “It was the opportunity of a lifetime. I’ve had so much fun. Thank you Luba for all that you’ve done, I have a friend for life.

“I’ve had such a good time here, everyone is wonderful. This is the best group of people.”

Luba said she was so honoured to be partnered with Jason and he brought her so much joy. Awww.

Read more: Strictly pro claims Ranvir Singh wasn’t as good as the judges suggest

In his short run on the show, Jason had built up a loyal fan base.

Strictly viewers annoyed about Jason Bell’s exit

One viewer on Twitter said: “so much love for Jason Bell, what an upbeat & humble guy.

“He definitely deserved to stay tonight, you can see how hard he works; how much it meant to him. Gutted to see him go.”

#Strictly so much love for Jason Bell, what an upbeat & humble guy, he definitely deserved to stay tonight, you can see how hard he works & how much it meant to him, gutted to see him go💔 — Tash Cobb (@rockyycobb) November 8, 2020

Stitched up by Star Wars music?

Others felt his Star Wars music was to blame for his exit with one saying: “Jason royally shafted, terrible music. No one can give a convicting performance to that.

Yeah, no. Jason royally shafted, terrible music. No one can give a convicting performance to that. #Strictly — Amy (@AmiElisaK) November 8, 2020

Another added: “Glad Katya and Nicola are in but that dance off was so unfair. How was Jason meant to do a Paso to that music?”

Glad Katya and Nicola are in but that dance off was so unfair. How was Jason meant to do a Paso to that music? #Strictly @bbcstrictly — Sadie Tivey (@sadie_tivey) November 8, 2020

A third said: “Jason was stitched up with that music! They were never gonna get rid of Nicola!”

Jason was stitched up with that music! They were never gonna get rid of Nicola! #Strictly #SCD — ER but not the Queen (@iluvbatfink) November 8, 2020

Yet another tweeted: “At the end of the day Jason Bell was completely stitched up by producers – putting a paso doble to that music!? Absolutely ridiculous and very sad to see someone with a lot of potential go.”

At the end of the day Jason Bell was completely stitched up by @bbcstrictly producers – putting a paso doble to that music!? Absolutely ridiculous and very sad to see someone with a lot of potential go #Strictly — Laura Howard (@Laurajadee94) November 8, 2020

Read more: Strictly fans upset with Maisie Smith’s Movie Week costume

Did the right contestant go? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!