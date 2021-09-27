Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has revealed his daughter’s heartwarming reaction to his first dance.

The BBC Breakfast star, 44, performed his first dance on Saturday to Everybody Needs Somebody To Love by The Blues Brothers.

He managed to bag a score of 24 from the judges, which was enough to impress viewers at home.

However, it turns out the best reaction came from Dan’s daughter, Susanna. She had been watching from the sidelines with his wife, Sarah.

Dan Walker on Strictly

Speaking to his BBC Breakfast co-host Sally Nugent on Monday, he said: “I looked across to where Tess [Daly] normally comes down and that’s where my wife and my daughter were sitting and Susie had tears pouring out of her eyes, proper tears of joy.

“She gave me this lovely little wave to say ‘Well done, Dad’.

Dan continued: “That was one of the highlights of my entire life because she absolutely loved it. That for me was perfect.”

It was a heartwarming full-circle moment for the presenter, who previously confessed he was doing Strictly for his three kids.

“I’ve got three kids who are 14, 12, and 10 and they sat me down at Christmas and said: ‘Dad, if you ever get asked again, we’d really like you to do it,'” he told HELLO!.

“I’ve done a lot of telly that I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Anyone who’s got kids knows it’s rare to do something that your kids are fully invested in. They’re all very excited.

“That was a big part of it really and they’ve only ever asked me to do two programmes – Saturday Mash-Up and this. I did Saturday Mash-Up in the summer and yeah, here we are.”

What happened on Strictly?

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just Dan’s family that were impressed with his dancing skills.

New judge Anton Du Beke told him: “I have to be honest with you, I was a bit nervous about this. I thought you were going to be awful, but you were terrific.”

Viewers also rushed to Twitter to confess that the presenter was better than they’d imagined.

“I thought he was going to be bad… but was very pleasantly surprised!” tweeted one viewer.

Another said: “He was actually very good! Probably better than we all expected!”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Surprisingly good!”

