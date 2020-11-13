Claudia Winkleman breaks silence on Nicola Adams and Katya Jones Strictly exit
TV

Strictly Come Dancing: Claudia Winkleman breaks silence on Nicola Adams and Katya Jones exit

Said that she's "so sad"

By Paul Hirons

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman has broken her silence on Nicola Adams and Katya Jones’ exit from the show.

Olympic-winning boxer Nicola, 38, and pro dancer Katya, 31, had to leave because Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

Now Claudia and other members of the Strictly family have spoken out.

What did Claudia Winkleman say about Nicola Adams and Katya Jones?

In a tweet, Claudia said: “We’re so sad about this. Nicola and Katya were completely brilliant.”

Claudia’s tweet follows the news that Katya tested positive for the virus, but is asymptomatic.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing boss issues statement after Nicola Adams and Katya Jones disaster

In a statement, she said: “Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration.

Claudia Winkleman breaks silence on Nicola Adams and Katya Jones exit
Nicola Adams and Katya Jones have had to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

“Of course I’m devastated to be leaving this way but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey.

“I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples.”

What did Nicola say?

Nicola also issued a statement about her exit from the show.

Strictly
Katya tested positive for COVID-19 (Credit: BBC)

“I’m absolutely devastated that my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon.

“I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for.

I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for.

“I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures are in place to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can.

“I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting.”

Strictly Come Dancing: Claudia Winkleman breaks silence on Nicola Adams and Katya Jones exit
Shirley Ballas said she was “gutted” (Credit: BBC)

Head judge Shirley: “I’m gutted”

Elsewhere, head judge Shirley Ballas said she was “gutted” at the couple’s exit.

Appearing on the Dan Wootton radio show, she said: “I’m absolutely gutted.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke ‘to take over from Motsi Mabuse’ in last-minute switch

“It’s historic, this partnership. It was doing so well, and of course we wish them a speedy recovery and that Katya gets better.

“Health before anything. Health is your wealth, and it’s sad for all of them because I know they personally are gutted.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Tipping Point James and Ben Shephard
Tipping Point: Contestant James issues warning over ‘horrendous’ online abuse
GMB host Kate Garraway says watching the new Coca Cola Christmas advert is "tough"
GMB’s Kate Garraway says Coca-Cola Christmas advert is ‘tough watch’ amid husband’s health battle
DIY SOS Nick Knowles
DIY SOS: Nick Knowles ‘fat-shamed’ during Children in Need special
Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon emotional as she reveals she hasn’t slept in days since her grandma has taken ill
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield laugh at rude vegetables on This Morning
This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics over rude vegetables
GMB Kate Garraway
GMB: Kate Garraway offers Derek Draper update and admits it’s been a ‘tough old week’