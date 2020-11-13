Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman has broken her silence on Nicola Adams and Katya Jones’ exit from the show.

Olympic-winning boxer Nicola, 38, and pro dancer Katya, 31, had to leave because Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

Now Claudia and other members of the Strictly family have spoken out.

We're so sad about this. Nicola and Katya were completely brilliant. X https://t.co/UhHaBNP10r — Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) November 12, 2020

What did Claudia Winkleman say about Nicola Adams and Katya Jones?

In a tweet, Claudia said: “We’re so sad about this. Nicola and Katya were completely brilliant.”

Claudia’s tweet follows the news that Katya tested positive for the virus, but is asymptomatic.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing boss issues statement after Nicola Adams and Katya Jones disaster

In a statement, she said: “Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones have had to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

“Of course I’m devastated to be leaving this way but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey.

“I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples.”

What did Nicola say?

Nicola also issued a statement about her exit from the show.

Katya tested positive for COVID-19 (Credit: BBC)

“I’m absolutely devastated that my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon.

“I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for.

I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for.

“I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures are in place to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can.

“I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting.”

Shirley Ballas said she was “gutted” (Credit: BBC)

Head judge Shirley: “I’m gutted”

Elsewhere, head judge Shirley Ballas said she was “gutted” at the couple’s exit.

Appearing on the Dan Wootton radio show, she said: “I’m absolutely gutted.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke ‘to take over from Motsi Mabuse’ in last-minute switch

“It’s historic, this partnership. It was doing so well, and of course we wish them a speedy recovery and that Katya gets better.

“Health before anything. Health is your wealth, and it’s sad for all of them because I know they personally are gutted.”