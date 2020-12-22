Strictly Come Dancing stars will pay tribute to Caroline Flack in the BBC show’s Christmas special.

Hot on the heels of Sunday’s finale, fans of the reality series will take a look back at the show’s greatest moments in its 16-year history on December 25.

It will also reportedly feature a special tribute to the late Love Island host.

Strictly stars will pay tribute to Caroline Flack in the upcoming Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special: What should we expect?

The festive special will air on BBC1 at 4.45pm.

Its teaser reads: “Bringing some Strictly sparkle to BBC One this Christmas will be Strictly: The Christmas Countdown, where we reveal the 25 most memorable dances of all time voted for by the public.

“From the perfect 40s, the trophy-winning routines and dances that have made us laugh.

“This show will have it all.”

Strictly’s annual festive special will air on Christmas day (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice: GMB star reveals flirty text she sent him

Strictly pays tribute to Caroline Flack

According to The Daily Star, the festive episode will feature a special tribute to former winner Caroline.

The much-loved presenter, who passed away in February, won the series alongside Pasha Kovalev in 2014.

Speaking about the star, pro dancer Janette Manrara said: “Caroline was a part of the Strictly family then and still is a part of the Strictly Come Dancing family today. I miss her.”

Meanwhile, Pasha will discuss their emotional contemporary show dance to Angels.

Caroline won the BBC show alongside pro partner Pasha (Credit: BBC)

He added: “In that dance Caroline managed to show her real emotions.

“And I think that’s the key why the audience would connect to it and feel exactly what was happening in the dance.”

Back in October, the BBC competition marked Caroline’s time on the show in a special one-off episode.

In the retrospective, Pasha said winning the competition with the presenter will “always hold a special place in my heart”.

Alesha Dixon will also appear in the Christmas special (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Craig Revel Horwood launches attack on ‘bitter’ James Jordan

Who else will appear in the Christmas special?

Former Strictly contestant and judge Alesha Dixon will also be making an appearance in the Christmas special.

According to The Daily Star, she will provide the commentary for the annual festive episode.

Alesha’s appearance will mark the first time the singer has been on the show since she quit as a judge in 2012.

She previously appeared in the series in 2007 with pro partner Matthew Cutler.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.