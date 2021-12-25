The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special is always one of the biggest events of the festive schedules – but this year’s show was supposed to feature Sheridan Smith.

The singer and actress was due to appear on the Christmas Day episode for an extra-special performance.

However, she threw recording into chaos after pulling out of the show just days before filming was meant to start, according to reports.

Sheridan and Gary have collaborated on a new Christmas song (Credit: Gary Barlow Vevo / YouTube)

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special – why did Sheridan Smith ‘pull out’?

Sheridan Smith, 40, was set to perform her new Christmas song alongside Gary Barlow on the special Christmas Day episode.

Sheridan and Gary sing together on a new Christmas song called How Christmas is Supposed to Be (and it’s a catchy little number).

Gary Barlow wrote the song, while Sheridan Smith features on vocals.

The singers performed it on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday November 27, 2021 to rapturous applause.

However, plans for the pair to perform the song on Strictly were apparently left in chaos after Sheridan pulled out of the show at the last minute.

What has BBC One said about Sheridan Smith ‘pulling out’?

The BBC has not publicly commented on Sheridan Smith’s appearance, or lack of, on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

However, a production source told The Sun that the BBC was disappointed with the news about Sheridan Smith’s decision not to perform.

According to the source, BBC bosses received notice “late in the day” that Sheridan had backed out of the show.

They said: “So it’ll just be Gary [Barlow] performing on his own. They’re [BBC] gutted.”

The special festive episode was filmed in early December 2021 at Elstree Studios.

ED! has contacted reps for Sheridan and Strictly for comment.

Gary will reportedly perform the song alone on the show now (Credit: Gary Barlow Vevo / YouTube)

Sheridan Smith and Gary Barlow performance

Earlier in the year, the BBC had announced Sheridan and Gary as one of two “very special performances” in the Christmas Special.

Now, Gary Barlow will perform on his own.

However, it’s unknown what song he will perform.

After all, it’s tricky to perform a duet on your own!

The video for their song How Christmas is Supposed to Be begins with the pair squabbling while decorating the Christmas tree – but they soon make up.

What was Sheridan Smith said about ‘pulling out’ of Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special?

Sheridan Smith has not publicly commented about her scheduled appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

However, she has been enthusing about the single and working with Gary Barlow on her official Instagram account.

Sharing a picture from the video, she wrote: “Loved working with this gent @officialgarybarlow – buy his album out now!”

Reports of Sheridan leaving the Christmas special in chaos came just weeks after she was allegedly involved in a “horror” car crash.

The former Gavin & Stacey star was reportedly involved in a car crash just yards from her own Essex home that left her “lucky to be alive”.

A mixture of icy roads and strong winds saw Sheridan’s car leave the road and crash into a tree.

Sheridan’s boyfriend Alex Lawler was also in the car at the time of the accident.

However, reports claimed that the star luckily walked away without any major injuries.

Sheridan Smith and Gary Barlow performed their new song on The Jonathon Ross Show a few weeks ago (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

After a year off owing to the pandemic, the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special returns to our screens with arguably its best line-up ever.

The brand new host of celebrities getting their festive dancing shoes on includes everyone’s favourite TV comedian Mel Giedroyc.

The former Bake Off host competes against newsreader Moira Stewart, presenter Adrian Chiles, The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, singer Anne-Marie and First Dates’ Fred Sirieix.

Viewers can watch the show on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day at 5.1opm on BBC One.

