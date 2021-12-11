Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021: Who’s in the line-up and when is it on?

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021 is nearly here – and it has the line-up of dreams!

In fact, we think this year’s festive edition of the dancing show has THE best celebrity cast of recent years.

Yes, we’ve heard of every single one of them, and didn’t even need to use Google!

So who is taking part?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Jay Blades dances with Luba Mushtuk on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Strictly Christmas special ‘in chaos as Sheridan Smith pulls out of show’

Strictly Christmas Special 2021 line-up: Jay Blades and Luba Mushtuk

Repair Shop’s Jay Blades MBE is taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021.

It Takes Two host Rylan Clark unveiled the furniture restorer as the first Strictly Christmas Special contestant last month.

Jay told Rylan: “It’s probably one of the things I love the most, to challenge myself.

“I can do dad dancing but I can’t do ballroom dancing. So dive in there and let’s have a go.”

He added: “Luba will need the patience of a saint to work with these two left feet.”

Money for Nothing star Jay hasn’t had a smooth ride so far.

Last week, he told his Instagram followers how he “cried” following a rehearsal for the show.

Jay, 51, revealed how he thought his back was “busted” from strenuous rehearsals ahead of the festive episode.

Luckily a physio managed to help Jay manage the pain.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021: Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021: BBC One releases first pictures of celebrity pairings

Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones

Comedian and actress Mel Giedroyc has signed up for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

Children in Need presenter Mel, 53, appeared on It Takes Two last month with her pro partner Neil Jones.

She told Rylan that the pair had just come from training and that she felt “nervous” about joining the festive line-up.

Mel did admit that she is a Strictly addict and added: “I don’t think I’ve been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa in 1978.”

Of course, TV viewers will know Mel for her TV partnership with Sue Perkins.

They’ve acted in the likes of Hitmen together, as well as hosting Mel & Sue, Late Lunch and Light Lunch.

The comic duo also hosted The Great British Bake Off together between 2010 and 2016.

Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell team up for the Strictly Christmas Special 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Strictly Christmas Special 2021 line-up: Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell

First Dates host Fred Sirieix has teamed up with Dianne Buswell for the Strictly Christmas Special 2021.

And the Frenchman has entered into the festive spirit by dying his hair bright red like his partner.

Maître d’hôtel Fred told It Takes Two host Rylan that it’s a “dream come true” to appear on the show.

He admitted he just couldn’t say no to signing up.

Fred, 49, revealed: “I’m so excited.

“I got the phone call and I was excited as I was scared.

“Because I was so scared I thought I’ve got to do it, there’s no way I’m going to turn this down.”

Rylan then pushed for some details about the top-secret dance they’d be performing and Dianne revealed it would be based around food.

She teased that Fred would be “better than a Christmas pudding”.

She also said that Fred was the “perfect Christmas partner” and added: “He’s bringing me so much joy.”

Moira Stuart and Aljaz Skorjanec take to the dancefloor in the festive edition of Strictly (Credit: BBC One)

Strictly Christmas special 2021: Moira Stewart and Aljaz Skorjanec

Presenter and broadcaster Moira Stewart OBE is also taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

The London-born host, 72, is recognisable as having been a newsreader for BBC News since 1981.

The former Classic FM presenter was also the first Caribbean female newsreader to appear on British national television.

She’ll be paired with Aljaž Škorjanec, who has dressed as an elf for the occasion and we’re ALL over it.

Aljaž was paired with Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies on the current series, until they were eliminated on November 13.

Adrian Chiles and newcomer Jowita Przystał on Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021 (Credit: BBC One)

Strictly Christmas Special 2021 line-up: Adrian Chiles and Jowita Przystal

Broadcaster Adrian Chiles, 54, is partnered with professional dancer and newcomer to the show Jowita Przystal.

Birmingham-born Adrian, who works across the BBC and ITV, said: “Discouragingly, every one of my family and friends with whom I’ve shared this news, has reacted with horror.

“They can’t believe I’m doing it, and neither can I.

“Thoughts and prayers with whichever poor dancer is lumbered with me.”

Jowita won The Greatest Dancer last year alongside her boyfriend Michael Danilczuk.

The dancer auditioned for a role on Strictly alongside her partner Michael, but sadly he did not land a place as one of the professional dancers.

Polish Jowita is currently appearing as a professional dancer on the 19th series of Strictly, although she is not partnered with a celeb.

Graziano Di Prima and Anne-Marie perform on the Strictly festive special (Credit: BBC One)

Strictly Christmas special 2021: Anne-Marie and Graziano Di Prima

The Voice judge Anne-Marie will also be joining the festive BBC competition’s line-up.

Singer Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson will dance with Graziano Di Prima.

Anne-Marie said: “I’m excited to take part in the Strictly Christmas special.

“I love the show, and who would turn down a dance with Graziano?!”

Music fans will know the singer from her hits Alarm, 2002 and Friends.

Anne-Marie has been nominated for eight Brit Awards.

At 30, she is the youngest by far to compete in the ballroom this year.

When It Takes Two host Janette Manrara quizzed Anne-Marie on who she sees as her biggest competition this year, Anne-Marie replied: “Honestly, all of them.

“I’m very competitive.”

Italian Latin dance champion Graziano, 30, was partnered with comedian and Loose Women panellist Judy Love for Strictly’s 19th series.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special on?

Viewers can watch the show on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

After a year off owing to the pandemic, the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special returns to our screens with arguably its best line-up ever.

The brand new host of celebrities getting their festive dancing shoes on includes everyone’s favourite TV comedian Mel Giedroyc.

The former Bake Off host competes against newsreader Moira Stewart, presenter Adrian Chiles, The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, singer Anne-Marie and First Dates’ Fred Sirieix.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021 airs on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Are you excited for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.