Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021: Jay Blades and Luba Mushtuk

Repair Shop star Jay Blades is taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021.

It Takes Two host Rylan Clark unveiled the furniture restorer as the first Strictly Christmas Special contestant last month.

Jay told Rylan: “It’s probably one of the things I love the most, to challenge myself.

“I can do dad dancing but I can’t do ballroom dancing. So dive in there and let’s have a go.”

He added: “Luba will need the patience of a saint to work with these two left feet.”

Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones

Comedian and actress Mel Giedroyc has signed up for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

Mel appeared on It Takes Two last month with her pro partner Neil Jones.

She told Rylan that the pair had just come from training and that she felt “nervous” about joining the festive line-up.

Mel did admit that she is a Strictly addict and added: “I don’t think I’ve been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa in 1978.”

Of course, TV viewers will know Mel for her TV partnership with Sue Perkins, as well as from hosting Great British Bake Off.

Strictly Christmas Special 2021: Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell

First Dates host Fred Sirieix has teamed up with Dianne Buswell for the Strictly Christmas Special 2021.

And the Frenchman has entered into the festive spirit by dying his hair bright red like his partner, as these first photos show.

Fred told It Takes Two host Rylan that it’s a “dream come true” to appear on the show.

He admitted he just couldn’t say no to signing up.

Fred revealed: “I’m so excited.

“I got the phone call and I was excited as I was scared.

“Because I was so scared I thought I’ve got to do it, there’s no way I’m going to turn this down.”

Rylan then pushed for some details about the top-secret dance they’d be performing and Dianne revealed it would be based around food.

She teased that Fred would be “better than a Christmas pudding”.

She also said that Fred was the “perfect Christmas partner” and added: “He’s bringing me so much joy.”

Strictly Christmas special 2021: Moira Stewart and Aljaz Skorjanec

Presenter and broadcaster Moira Stewart OBE is also taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

The London-born host, 72, is recognisable as having been a newsreader for BBC News since 1981.

The former Classic FM presenter was also the first Caribbean female newsreader to appear on British national television.

She’ll be paired with Aljaž Škorjanec.

Aljaž was paired with Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies on the current series until they were eliminated on November 13.

Adrian Chiles and Jowita Przystal

Broadcaster Adrian Chiles is partnered with professional dancer and newcomer to the show Jowita Przystal.

Adrian, who works across the BBC and ITV, said: “Discouragingly, every one of my family and friends with whom I’ve shared this news, has reacted with horror.

“They can’t believe it I’m doing it, and neither can I.

“Thoughts and prayers with whichever poor dancer is lumbered with me.”

Jowita won The Greatest Dancer last year alongside her boyfriend Michael Danilczuk.

Strictly Christmas special 2021: Anne-Marie and Graziano Di Prima

The Voice judge Anne-Marie will also be joining the festive BBC competition’s line-up.

Singer Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson will dance with Graziano Di Prima.

The 30-year-old said: “I’m excited to take part in the Strictly Christmas special.

“I love the show, and who would turn down a dance with Graziano?!”

Music fans will know the singer from her hits Alarm, 2002 and Friends.

Anne-Marie has been nominated for eight Brit Awards.

Italian Latin dance champion Graziano, 30, was partnered up with comedian and Loose Women panelist Judy Love for Strictly’s 19th series.

After a year off owing to the pandemic, the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special returns to our screens with arguably its best line-up ever.

The brand new host of celebrities getting their festive dancing shoes on includes everyone’s favourite TV comedian Mel Giedroyc.

The former Bake Off host competes against newsreader Moira Stewart, presenter Adrian Chiles, The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, singer Anne-Marie and First Dates’ Fred Sirieix.

Viewers can watch the show on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021 airs on Christmas Day at 5.1opm on BBC One.

