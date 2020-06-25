Strictly Come Dancing changes unveiled as show bosses confirm shorter run

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is officially set to go ahead, but will be "slightly shorter" than usual due to the ongoing pandemic.

The upcoming series has been confirmed to return to screens this year, with BBC bosses doing all they can to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

A statement released by the BBC said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

BBC bosses have confirmed Strictly is set to go ahead (Credit: Splash)

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

When will Strictly return?

And while it's not yet confirmed when the series will officially start, it reportedly could be as late as October.

It's also believed the number of contestants may be reduced from 15 to 13 in order for the final to take place before Christmas.

Former star AJ Pritchard will not be replaced (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Alex Murphy 'devastated' after Dancing on Ice axe - despite 2020 win with Joe Swash

This means former dancers Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard - who left the show this year - will not be replaced.

An insider told The Mirror: "Once all group numbers are recorded in August, the pro dancers must spend two weeks isolating before the next stage.

"With celebs, we’ve no trouble getting them as there is little other work around – but the need to isolate means the timings are against us."

The news comes weeks after it was revealed its professional dancers will isolate together next month so they can film group dances.

The series may return in October (Credit: Splash)

Pre-show isolation

The routines will be recorded in a small studio and spread out over the series.

A source told The Sun: "By pre-recording the performances Strictly can ensure the big, impressive sets and huge production values will remain on the show — without 50 crew members changing up the set every week."

Meanwhile, pros may have to isolate with their partners ahead of production.

BBC bosses previously proposed putting celebrities and their dance partners in isolation together back in April.

Strictly pros will have to isolate ahead of the show's return (Credit: Splash)

What has Strictly previously said?

A show spokesman said: "The BBC and the entire Strictly family are working hard to ensure everyone can enjoy some much needed Strictly sparkle later this year.

"Our professional dancers are set to start rehearsing remotely at the end of July.

"As we continue to follow the latest guidance from Public Health England and industry guidelines, we are considering isolating the dancers and key production members to enable our much-loved group numbers to continue.

Read more: Holly Willoughby reveals she was 'emotional' taking kids back to school

"We're incredibly proud of our professional dancers for their dedication to the show and their commitment to showcasing their love of dance to the nation.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.