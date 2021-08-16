Strictly Come Dancing cast: Is A Question of Sport captain Ugo Monye married with kids?

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing got that little bit sportier as former rugby union player Ugo Monye was announced as the series’ 15th contestant.

He was announced on Mo Gilligan’s Lateish Show as the host asked him: “You got moves?”

Ugo, 38, joked: “Everyone’s got moves! The way everyone can sing in the shower!”

Ugo Monye was the final star to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing cast 2021: When did Ugo Monye retire?

Ugo had an illustrious sporting career, hanging up his rugby boots at the relatively young age of 32 in 2015.

He was capped for England 14 times and played for his only club Harlequins 241 times.

After leaving the sport, Ugo turned his hand to punditry – and he also hosts his own weekly podcast, the Rugby Union Weekly, for the BBC.

Not only that, he’s also just started as one of the new team captains on A Question of Sport.

What has Strictly hopeful Ugo said about A Question of Sport?

Ugo was named as one of the new team captains following the axe of host Sue Barker and team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

He said: “It’s an incredible honour to be selected as A Question Of Sport’s team captain. It’s a show I have watched my entire life, so to be named as a captain is truly humbling.

“A Question Of Sport has had some phenomenal team captains from rugby over the years with legends like Bill Beaumont and more recently Matt Dawson, so I’m looking forward to hopefully adding to that list.

“I’d like to thank Sue Barker, Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson for making the show what it is today.

“I’m hoping to be as welcoming as they have been with guests, as competitive and have just as much fun!”

Ugo and Lucy got married in 2016 (Credit: Splash News)

Is Ugo married and does he have kids?

Yes and yes!

Ugo met now-wife Lucy in October 2014 and they tied the knot less than two years after meeting in April 2016 – a year after his retirement.

They couple share two gorgeous girls, who Ugo regularly posts pictures of on Instagram, so we’re sure the ladies will all be cheering on the man of the house when he takes to the Strictly dance floor.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Phoenix Lilly, is four, while toddler Ruby was born in February 2020.

Ugo proudly calls himself a “girl dad” and is a strong advocate for gender equality in the sport of rugby.

He has previously admitted that being a parent has influenced this.

So how is Ugo expected to do on Strictly Come Dancing?

Sports stars are known for their competitive streak, so it’ll doubtless disappoint Ugo that he isn’t exactly being backed at the bookies to win.

He is currently a 14/1 long shot to lift the Glitter Ball trophy, with Greg Wise, John Whaite and Katie McGlynn sharing the same odds.

Beneath Ugo comes AJ Odudu with 16/1, followed by outsiders Sara Davies and Judi Love with odds of 20/1 and Nina Wadia at 25/1.

McFly’s Tom Fletcher is the early favourite to win with odds of 4/1.

