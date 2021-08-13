Strictly Come Dancing cast: How old is deaf actress Rose Ayling-Ellis? Does she have a boyfriend?

Rose Ayling-Ellis was the 12th star to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The EastEnders actress – who plays Mick Carter’s daughter Frankie in the soap – was announced on social media after the end of Thursday’s episode (August 12).

Rose will make history as the first-ever deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

But what else do we know about the EastEnders favourite?

All you need to know and more about Rose here.

Rose Ayling-Ellis has joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing cast: How old is Rose Ayling-Ellis?

Rose is 26 years old and most famous for her role in EastEnders.

The actress is profoundly deaf and wears hearing aids. She is also fluent in British Sign Language.

Rose has spoken about her upbringing as a deaf child and said she is “so so excited” to be able to “break the stereotype” that deaf people can’t enjoy music and dance.

Read more: Full line up of the Strictly professional dancers, including four hot new faces

“Finally! About time – but I can’t believe it’s me that’s doing it,” she said upon being announced in the Strictly Come Dancing cast of 2021.

“I’m so, so excited and I think it will be great to break the stereotype that people think that deaf people can’t enjoy music and learn to dance – so I’d better be able to dance.

“Now it’s out there’s no going back, that’s it, I’m doing it. I’m going to be in it to be there all the way through, otherwise what is the point? The glitterball – that is what I want.

“Every time I watch it, the people on it seem to be having the best times of their lives, so why would I not want to do that?”

Rose is most famous for playing Frankie in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What have Rose’s EastEnders pals said about the Strictly news?

They’re pretty chuffed for the young actress, Rose has admitted.

Read more: Has Anton du Beke retired as a professional dancer now he’s on the judging panel?

“The cast of eastEnders are family, they’re really excited, they’re so proud of me and they’ve already been so supportive of me and I think they’re going to be really happy for me,” she said.

What else has Strictly star Rose starred in?

Prior to becoming the first deaf actress to play a deaf character in the Albert Square soap, Rose appeared in dramas including Summer of Rockets and Casualty.

As a youngster she took part in a filming weekend with the National Deaf Children’s Society and it’s fair to say she was bitten by the acting bug.

She met a deaf film director who cast her in his film, then she decided to apply to study at the Deafinitely Youth Theatre.

Stage roles followed and she has also starred in one of The Vamps’ music videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

Does Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis have a boyfriend?

She does and, although she has shared pictures of him on Instagram, she hasn’t shared his name.

Last July, on their sixth anniversary, Rose shared a tribute to her beau.

Posting pictures of them on their travels, she said: “Six years we been together and I still don’t find you annoying.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be cheering on Rose on Strictly this year.