Strictly Come Dancing bosses 'to target stars without young families'

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are said to be on the search for stars who are willing to be away from home for longer than usual.

The hit BBC show is reportedly taking every measure to ensure the upcoming series goes ahead after lockdown - including targeting those without young children.

Strictly winner Kelvin was away from his two young children (Credit: Splash)

It comes after the likes of Kelvin Fletcher and Catherine Tyldesley were both forced to be away from their young children last series.

An insider told The Sun: "The team at Strictly have plans A, B and C — each corresponding to the level of risk.

"One measure being looked at is booking stars who do not have young dependants.

"If there is a worst-case scenario and the celebs have to quarantine before and during the series, it would mean weeks away from their children.

Catherine has a young son (Credit: Splash)

"They want to minimise the risk of anyone who is booked getting cold feet at the thought of having to be away from home for such a long time.

"Most of the stars who have been on the show, including Kelvin Fletcher and Catherine Tyldesley, had to be away from their kids for long periods."

Names such as child-free Michelle Keegan and Emily Atack have been mooted, although Michelle has already ruled herself out.

Rumoured changes

The news comes hours after it was revealed the dancing show is reportedly set to feature an all-female couple for the first time.

Bosses are said to be seeking a high-profile lesbian or bisexual female to create one-half of a same-sex couple.

Bosses are hoping stars can commit to long periods away from home (Credit: Splash)

A TV insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Obviously 'diversity' is the key word in television today and, of course, Strictly wants to be progressive.

"The plan is to have a same-sex couple, and two women.

"Dancing On Ice featured two men, so it would be good to offer something different and keep pushing boundaries."

The upcoming 2020 series has been faced with uncertainty thanks to the coronavirus pandemic

Shirley Ballas previously said on This Morning that BBC bosses were doing everything in their power to ensure the show goes ahead.

Meanwhile, BBC director of content Charlotte Moore revealed the show may have to get rid of its live studio audience.

