Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly monitoring Maisie Smith and HRVY to ensure they don’t kiss.

Recent reports said bosses of the BBC show have warned celebrities that they must stick to the coronavirus rules.

One main rule is that contestants must not have a physical relationship with each other.

Maisie Smith is reportedly being monitored by Strictly bosses (Credit: Spartacus / SplashNews.com)

Are Strictly bosses monitoring Maisie Smith and HRVY?

According to rumours, EastEnders actress Maisie and YouTuber HRVY have become close.

A source told The Sun: “Maisie and Hrvy are being monitored by the producers after it’s become clear their connection could easily lead into a Strictly romance.

“They’re both young, single and hot and the thought is that the two of them could bring the other cast into risk if they break the guidelines and get closer.

HRVY sparked romance rumours with Maisie on the show (Credit: DFL / SplashNews.com)

Strictly bosses named ‘passion patrol’

“They have both been told, as have the rest of the cast, that kissing is off limits. Usually the Strictly cast are very tactile. Not in 2020.”

The insider added that the cast have “secretly named bosses the ‘passion patrol'”.

They have both been told, as have the rest of the cast, that kissing is off limits.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Strictly for comment.

Earlier this month, reports said the BBC show had put a number of strict measures in place to ensure the pandemic doesn’t put a stop to filming.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: “While most of the pros are coupled up, there’s never any guarantees about what might happen.

Maisie and Gorka were second from top on the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

“HRVY has been quite open about the fact he’s game for a bit of romance.

“But clearly, in the current climate, we don’t want him mingling outside of his bubble or putting himself — or others — at any risk.”

At the weekend, Maisie and her professional partner Gorka Marquez gained 24 points and were second on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, HRVY and Janette Manrara were in first place with 25 points.

Maisie and HRVY recently sparked romance rumours after she left a flirty comment on a picture of him in his pants.

HRVY topped the leaderboard this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Later, HRVY told the Mirror: “I love Maisie, she’s a great girl and has got great banter.

“When I saw her in her blue dress last week, she looked incredible. I can’t wait to see her grow and look amazing every week.”

