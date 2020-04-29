Strictly Come Dancing bosses may axe audience due to coronavirus crisis

BBC's Strictly Come Dancing may have to return without a live audience.

The BBC is looking at its options regarding the future of the Latin and ballroom competition.

However, with the current social distancing guidelines, things remain uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a virtual panel on the Edinburgh TV Festival on Tuesday, the broadcaster's director of content Charlotte Moore admitted she is "looking very carefully" at the situation.

Strictly Come Dancing may have to return without a live audience (Credit: BBC)

What has she said?

She added: "The other thing I would say is [people think] if it is shiny floor, it needs an audience, and I don't think that's necessarily true.

"When you look at something like [RuPaul's Drag Race], it never has an audience.

"The audience is the four judges and I don't think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!"

Charlotte insisted bringing Strictly back later this year in some form was "one of our big priorities".

However, she admitted "inevitably things are going to change".

Her comments come after head judge Shirley Ballas insisted bosses will do "everything in their power" to get the show on air in September.

Head judge Shirley Ballas insisted bosses will do everything they can for the show to air in September (Credit: BBC)

What did Shirley say?

She previously said on This Morning: "I spoke to Sarah, the executive producer, throughout the week.

"Of course you definitely don't know what's going to happen tomorrow.

So, it's fingers crossed, let's see how we go day to day.

"But I know they will definitely do everything in their power, if it's conceivably possible, they will get that show on the air by September.

"But I know they understand it's an important show for the nation, and I think people will ready for that come the winter months.

"Fingers crossed, if everyone self-isolates and we all do what we're supposed to do then there's no reason why we shouldn't be up and running by the end of the year."

