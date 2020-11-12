Strictly Nicola Adams and Katya Jones
TV

Strictly Come Dancing boss issues statement after Nicola Adams and Katya Jones disaster

Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus meaning the pair can't perform

By Rebecca Carter

Strictly Come Dancing producers are “incredibly sad” after Katya Jones and Nicola Adams pulled out of the show.

The pair had to cut their time in the competition short after professional dancer Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

Now, the show’s executive producer Sarah James has thanked the pair for their commitment.

What did Strictly Come Dancing say?

The statement read: “We are incredibly sad that these unfortunate circumstances mean that Nicola and Katya are unable to continue on Strictly.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Nicola Adams axed from show after Katya Jones tests positive for coronavirus

“They are a brilliant partnership and had already achieved so much during their time on the show.

“We’d like to thank them for their commitment.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones pulled from Strictly (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy)

What did Nicola Adams say?

“Although their time in the competition has sadly come to an end we are hopeful that there will be opportunities for them to dance again in the future.”

Meanwhile, Nicola admitted she’s “absolutely devastated” her Strictly journey has come to an end.

She added: “I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for!

“But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dancer partner anyone could ask for.

Nicola “devastated” to have to leave the competition (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Ray Burmiston)

“She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience.”

Nicola said she’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so she’d “like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting”.

Katya Jones ‘devastated’

In addition, Katya said in a statement: “Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration.

“She’s given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition.

Oti Mabuse could quit Strictly Come Dancing this year, Katya Jones has said
Katya tested positive for coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Of course, I’m devastated to leave this way but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Rylan Clark-Neal forced to skip It Takes Two filming to self-isolate

Meanwhile, she added: “I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!”

