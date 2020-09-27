Strictly Come Dancing divided viewers last night after its Best of Blackpool edition left some fans reaching for the remote.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s series of the BBC show won’t be able to head to Blackpool.

Instead, the Beeb has promised to bring Blackpool to the studio in London later this year.

In a bid to help ease disappointment over the news, it has been airing Strictly: The Best Of Blackpool to showcase some of the most iconic moments over the competition’s history.

Why was Strictly’s Best of Blackpool controversial?

After a lacklustre premiere last week, some differences in the latest episode – compared to the first – left viewers split down the middle.

“Strictly much, much better than last week! Glad someone was listening and did something about it,” said one clearly pleased viewer.

“Someone has clearly been busy in the editing room after last week. Much better than last week,” said another fan. “But still stuck with these silly badly scripted middle bits. Get rid of those add a few more dances and the show will be perfect #Strictly.”

Others pointed out that the BBC will not have actually changed the episode because of the response to the first.

Sadly, others weren’t quite so kind.

“Had to switch off #StrictlyComeDancing. Tedious and so boring!” ranted another view.

While another complained about the lack of actual dancing in the show, saying: “Still too much chat! Where were the dances?”

Why won’t Strictly be in Blackpool this year?

The annual Blackpool show is regarded as a highlight of each series, a point in the competition contestants particularly strive to reach.

But coronavirus fears have put paid to the chances of a Strictly return to the seaside town.

The BBC has confirmed this year’s line up of stars will NOT be heading north.

A BBC spokesperson is quoted by The Sun as saying: “Blackpool is a milestone moment in every series of Strictly that our audience, our celebs and professional dancers look forward to.

“Whilst we’ll be unable to physically go to Blackpool this series, we’ll still be celebrating this iconic venue and bringing it to life from our studio in Elstree.”

Who has been announced for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up?

The celebrities announced for the dance floor include Olympic gold medal winner Nicola Adams, who will be part of Strictly’s first-ever same sex dance pairing.

Also scheduled to take part are comedian Bill Bailey, actress Caroline Quentin and Max George from The Wanted.

They will be joined in the line-up by TV presenter Ranvir Singh and former NFL star Jason Bell.

Ex royal marine JJ Chalmers, EastEnders’ Maisie Smith and YouTuber HRVY are also set to compete for the Glitterball trophy.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, radio host Clara Amfo and Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing round out the line up.

Hosts Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman, Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are all expected to front the BBC’s Strictly programming.



