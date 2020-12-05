Strictly Come Dancing star Bill Bailey has revealed that he feels “pressure” to win the competition because his mates are betting money on him.

The comedian’s odds have decreased dramatically throughout the competition.

And now he’s odds on to make the final in two weeks’ time.

Bill is feeling the pressure (Credit: BBC)

Why is Bill Bailey feeling the pressure on Strictly?

Initially thought of as a joke act only signed to provide some laughs, Bill and his dancing partner Oti Mabuse have wowed the judges and viewers at home.

But with the final fast approaching, Bill is now starting to feel the pressure.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: JJ Chalmers says ‘disability doesn’t define him’ in touching video

Speaking to The Sun, Bill, 55, said: “It is pressure. We’re getting to the sharp-end now so everyone’s putting in great dances.

“The competition is really hotting up.”

He said mates are now betting on him (Credit: BBC)

Who has been betting on Bill?

He went on to explain that there has been “quite a lot of betting going on” from his friends.

Every week they text him to congratulate him, he said.

“There will be a lot of people that I will be paying for Christmas if I make it all the way. I have a lot of pressure on my shoulders,” he joked.

What will Bill and Oti be dancing to tonight?

It’s musicals week on Strictly tonight.

Bill and Oti have their work cut out for them because the likes of HRVY, Maisie Smith, JJ Chalmers, Ranvir Singh and Jamie Laing will all be looking to progress.

And tonight the pair will be dancing an Argentine Tango to the Phantom Of The Opera theme.

Bill and Oti will be dancing an Argentine Tango to the Phantom Of The Opera theme (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Strictly: Former pro Erin Boag says the BBC should ‘sack the judges’ and appoint Anton Du Beke

Bill’s highlights included a sensational Couple’s Choice dance to Rappers Delight.

Many viewers were wowed by the routine, with some hailing it as “the best ever”.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, tonight (Saturday December 5), at 7.25pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.