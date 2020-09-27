BBC Strictly Come Dancing bosses have given fans their first glimpse of the new studio.

It’s all change on the set of Strictly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And, as such, producers have unveiled lots of changes – both to the format of the show and how it’ll look on screen.

Here, in a first look at the new set, ED! runs you through the key changes.

Here’s the first look at the new Strictly Come Dancing set (Credit: BBC)

What’s changed on the new BBC Strictly set?

Social distancing and preparation have been key when it comes to planning the 2020 series.

Strictly bosses have revealed that all 14 group dances have been filmed, with executive producer Sarah James revealing: “It’s really proved we can make it work.”

She added: “We’ve had to be really creative and come up with ways around things. What it has thrown up are some new exciting things that I’m looking forward to the viewers seeing.”

All 14 group dances have been filmed (Credit: BBC)

Where will the celebs watch the action?

One of those things will be a new way of the celebs watching each other dancing.

Instead of heading up to Claudia Winkleman‘s area and congregating en masse, Claude will speak to just one couple at a time.

The others, meanwhile, will be sat watching all the action at socially distanced tables in the audience.

Gone, too, is the old-style judge’s bench.

In its place are three socially distanced tables – complete with glitter, of course.

The judges’ bench has had a COVID-secure redesign (Credit: BBC)

Here, viewers will see Dame Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse cast their scores.

Bruno Tonioli will return for the weekly results show via video link from LA.

Things could be changing again, but we are prepped for any scenario, so if at any point things change then we can add or take away.

Dave Arch will also be back, Sarah said.

“I can’t imagine Strictly without him,” she added.

However, not all of the band will return due to space constraints in the studio.

Neil Jones will only take part in group dances (Credit: BBC)

Hair, make-up and the wardrobe team will all be working in full PPE.

Celebs bubble up with their pros

And pro dancers and their celebrity partner will be forming COVID-secure bubbles, which will enable them to dance together.

When it comes to the audience though, Sarah revealed that’s still up in the air.

Couples will watch the action from socially distanced tables in the audience (Credit: BBC)

“To be completely honest I can’t really comment at the moment following the government announcement.

“Things could be changing again, but we are prepped for any scenario, so if at any point things change then we can add or take away.”

She added: “We’ve made plans for no audience, a distance audience and a full audience. Whatever happens, we’ll be following the government guidelines.”

The pros will form bubbles with their celebrity partners (Credit: BBC)

Good job too, because she also revealed that if any celebrity tests positive for coronavirus they’ll be out of the competition – not just for the two weeks they have to isolate, but forever.

