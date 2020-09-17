The BBC has defended its decision to have a same-sex pairing on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The broadcaster described the dancing programme as “an inclusive show” and noted how “happy” bosses were to partner Nicola Adams with a woman after she made the request.

What did the BBC say about the same-sex pairing on Strictly?

In a statement posted on the complaints section of the BBC website, the network said: “We’ve received complaints from some viewers about a same-sex pairing on the programme.

“Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have featured same-sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

“We have stated, in the past, that we are open to the prospect of including same-sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers, should the opportunity arise.

“Nicola Adams requested an all-female pairing, which we are happy to facilitate. The show is first and foremost about dance, the sex of each partner within a coupling should have no bearing on their routine.”

Boxer Nicola, 37, recently explained why she gave Beeb bosses an ultimatum when they offered her a spot on the Latin and ballroom show.

She said: “It’s not such an uncommon thing: professional dancers dance with people of the same sex all the time; you dance in a nightclub with your friends.

“I just wanted to break down the thing of it being a big deal.”

Nicola Adams says reaction has been ‘positive’

The Olympic gold medallist – who is dating model Ella Baig, 22 – also revealed how the reaction to her same-sex pairing on the show has been “really positive”.

She added: “[It’s] good to see.

“I guess it shows that everybody’s mental evolving and in a place where they’re a lot more open-minded.”

