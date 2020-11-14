Strictly Come Dancing: Anton du Beke wows viewers as stand-in judge

Strictly Come Dancing welcomed Anton du Beke to the judging panel this evening, as cover for Motsi Mabuse.

Motsi has had to go into isolation after she made an emergency dash to deal with an issue at her dance school in Germany.

And, with the panel already down one judge this year – with Bruno Tonioli otherwise engaged in the States – the show called on Anton.

Anton a popular choice for Strictly judge

He’s got time on his hands after being booted off the competition in the first elimination with his partner Jacqui Smith.

His promotion to judge is a long time coming for many Strictly fans, who’ve been begging to see him on the panel for years.

It’s proved a popular decision with his fellow judges too, with Shirley Ballas showing her approval.

She said: “I’m very excited to see Anton, I will miss Motsi, but I am very excited to see Mr Anton Du Beke.”

Pro dancer Graziano di Prima added: “Proud of you!! GOOD LUCK King of the ballroom #newjudge.”

And former show pro James Jordan wrote on social media: “NO-ONE deserves it more than Anton. He will be an amazing edition to the panel. I just hope they can find a way to make him a permanent judge.

“I was however waiting by the phone but no call, think I’m too honest.”

James does, however, keep thousands of fans entertained on Twitter with his live commentary throughout the show!

The BBC announced yesterday that Anton would be stepping in – not much notice but perhaps a role that Anton has been warming up to for years now.

Anton told It Takes Two: “I can’t tell you how excited I am. I am so thrilled for so many reasons.

“I just love, love, love the show as everybody knows and to be asked just to fill in for Motsi for the next couple of weeks is just an absolute honour.”

He revealed that former head judge Len Goodman had offered his advice, telling him: ‘Be yourself and say what you see.’

Anton continued: “I know everyone’s going to be trying their best but I shall say what I see.”

What did viewers think about Anton as judge?

One excited fan said: “I am peeing my pants over Anton in a judges chair – whoop whoop!”

A second is struggling with what she’d prefer to see Anton do on the show.

A third commented: “I haven’t watched .@bbcstrictly since Len left but thought I’d see what Anton brought as a judge tonight, all I’ll say is bin off Motsi and keep him judging.

